Five moments that defined the 2022 Tour de France

Tadej Pogacar, Jonas Vingegaard, and Wout van Aert were the three big protagonists of the 2022 Tour de France

As always, it was a Tour de France of a thousand stories, from Fabio Jakobsen’s emotional win in Nybørg to Michael Mørkøv’s doomed but noble effort to finish inside the time limit at Carcassonne; from Michael Matthews’ craft at Mende to Tom Pidcock’s drifting descent of the Galibier.

Run off at an average speed in excess of 42km, the 2022 Tour de France was the fastest in history, and it exacted a brutal toll on its participants. COVID-19 contributed to the rate of attrition, but so too did the searing heat and relentless nature of the racing. Just 135 riders made it to Paris, the lowest number of finishers since 2000.