Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures in the low 80s

By Laura Bannon
 3 days ago

Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy day ahead 02:42

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A slightly cooler day is ahead.

Monday's temperatures will be near 80 degrees with partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures will be warmer Tuesday.

Storm chances develop Wednesday and Thursday.

