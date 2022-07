The University of Georgia has made it a habit of keeping the state's best football players in-state for college. It's been the lifeblood of one of the nation's more prominent football programs, particularly under the hands of head coach Kirby Smart. Sure, they've made a name for themselves on the national scene, but the need to keep premier Peach State products inside the Georgia lines has never been higher.

ATHENS, GA ・ 21 HOURS AGO