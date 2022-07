For a second consecutive summer, a major heatwave is cooking the Pacific Northwest. Seattle set a new temperature record for July 26 on Tuesday with the thermometer hitting 94 degrees around 5 p.m. at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. Temperatures in Portland this week have been even hotter, while Vancouver has also experienced abnormally hot weather. The heatwave, which has resulted in days of excessive heat warnings from the National Weather Service for both major northwest cities, comes after the region experienced one of its wettest and coldest springs in recent memory. Seattle and Portland have both been known for their...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 14 HOURS AGO