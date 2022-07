CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper area could see some thunderstorms Wednesday night through Saturday, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Wednesday’s high is expected to reach near 88 degrees with a 20% chance of precipitation Wednesday night. Thursday’s high is forecast near 84 degrees with a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon, according to the NWS in Riverton.

CASPER, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO