Reader Guitar of the Month: The Akselerator

A lucky 7-year-old builds the guitar of his dreams with his father during the pandemic … with knobs that go to 11!. Back when things were locked down for Covid in 2020, my then 7-year-old son Aksel found an old Epiphone SG in the back of a closet that I’d bought...
Steve Brooks, frontman for heavy metal stalwarts Torche, has reportedly announced that he'll be leaving the band after their upcoming tour. According to Metal Injection, Brooks shared the news in an Instagram post, explaining that he's found it difficult "to keep this going living on opposite sides of the country." It appears that Brooks has since deleted the post, and the band has not made mention of the exit otherwise.
The striking acoustic-electric sports trademark Luna visual touches – including its insignia on the headstock and pearloid moon phase inlays. Luna Guitar has unveiled its latest acoustic electric guitar model, the Gypsy Exotic Caidie. Like existing models in the company’s Gypsy series, the Exotic Caidie features an exotic wood...
The history of Eastman Musical Instrument Company reads like a three-decade sprint through the evolution of stringed instruments, and it is a story shaped by hand tools and old-school craft. The history of the Eastman Musical Instrument Company is like condensing the 300-year evolution of stringed instrument design into only...
There aren’t too many artists who would be willing to change their sound on their eighth album. Even more to the point, there aren’t many who would risk such a change knowing it could provoke not just a strong audience reaction, but intense internal conflict within the group itself. And yet, two decades on, By The Way still stands tall as one of the Red Hot Chili Peppers’ – and modern rock’s – most acclaimed records to date.
Staff at a lesser-known guitar shop in the small town of Morecambe were left stunned after Slash, one of the most famous rock guitarists of all time, got in contact to purchase his latest axe. Most renowned for his extensive work with Guns N’ Roses and, more recently, his solo...
Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are selling their megamansion in Los Angeles' Hancock Park for $18 million. Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne are selling their Los Angeles megamansion for a cool $18 million. The former Black Sabbath frontman and longtime solo artist, 73, and his 69-year-old wife, a TV personality, listed their...
Participating with over thirty bands throughout the duration of his career, including playing alongside John Lennon while he was still a teen, renowned drummer Vinny Appice has spoken out on his reluctance to play alongside Black Sabbath frontman, Ozzy Osbourne. The drummer, now most widely recognised for his work with...
Guitarist Andrew LaBarre, who played in Oakland metal band Impaled, has died. Metal Injection reports that Lebarre was 43 years old. Impaled revealed the sad news in a social media post, sharing that LeBarre died after living with Lou Gehrig's disease (also known as ALS or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis). The guitarist also played in Ghoul, a thrash metal band also featuring Implaed members Sean McGrath and Ross Sewage.
It appears that the "Stranger Things" fever won't die down anytime soon as numerous musicians have been releasing their own versions of songs featured in the renowned Netflix Series. Trivium's Matt Heafy is the latest artist to do so as he combined two of the fan-favorite tracks in one cover video.
The Ohana Festival’s Encore Weekend — scheduled to feature founder Eddie Vedder as well as sets by Alanis Morissette, the Black Keys and Haim — has been canceled. The two-day fest at Dana Point, California’s Doheny State Beach was set for Oct. 8 and 9, a week after the sixth annual Ohana Festival; that fest — featuring Vedder, Jack White, Stevie Nicks and more — is still scheduled to take place Sept. 30 through Oct. 2.
Most people, even Genesis fans, would probably describe the band as "weird." Just from a cursory Google Image search, you'll see photos of Peter Gabriel dressed up like foxes and STDs — that's plenty of ammo to fuel the argument without ever hearing a note. But even within prog,...
It only took 36 years, but Metallica have released an official lyric video for "Master of Puppets." While bands typically share lyric videos as soon as a single is released, Metallica's newest video is in response to the viral success their classic track has been experiencing thanks to Netflix's Stranger Things.
Former Megadeth bassist David Ellefson will join a fellow ex-Megadeth member, guitarist Jeff Young, on "The MEGA Years" tour across the Southwestern U.S. this fall. Their assembled band, called Kings of Thrash, will perform two early Megadeth albums in full. Those would be Megadeth's debut, 1985's Killing Is My Business......
I don’t have anything against new guitars. I have great memories of saving up all my summer pool-cleaning money for my first electric, a shining black Hondo II Professional, when I was 12. And I have similar recollections of my first American Stratocaster, which I scrimped for on my editorial assistant salary at my first real job out of college back in 1995. Both had that new guitar smell and both were much cherished.
Johnny Marr has spoken out about his iconic rhythm lead playing style that was popularised in the early 1980s. In an interview with Guitar World, the ex-guitarist for The Smiths has stated that he “wouldn’t disagree” with guitar fans who would cite him and Peter Buck as game-changers who popularised the rhythm-led style.
