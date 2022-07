CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are searching for at least two people suspected of being involved in a “distraction scam.”. Police said on Facebook that over the past month, it has been reported to them as “one or a few suspects approaching the victim, attempting to “help” them with something (something on their clothes, something wrong with their car, etc.), and stealing the victims’ wallets/purses while they are distracted.”

CHESTERFIELD, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO