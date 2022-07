Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester man is expected to face weapons charges after police say he had a gun during a reported fight Sunday evening. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers responded to the report of a fight in the 2,000 block of 8 ½ St. Southeast around 9:30 p.m. Police say the fight had mostly broken up when they arrived and learned through investigation the reported fight started when a man, identified as 28-year-old Kenneth Aschan, was arguing with his girlfriend when a bystander intervened.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO