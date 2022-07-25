ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Will County, IL

WJOL’ Stream Is Down

qrockonline.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTrees uprooted by the three tornadoes in Will County over...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
qrockonline.com

Sign In Homer Glen Hopes To Curb Speeding

This week, law enforcement officers from six states including Illinois joined forces to combat speeding. This campaign is an effort to address the drastic increase in speed and hazardous moving violations that occurred during the COVID-19 pandemic. Speeding is involved in approximately one-third of all motor vehicle fatalities nationwide. NHTSA shows traffic deaths grew by 10.5% to 42,915 in 2021. This also represents the highest number of fatalities since 2005 and the highest annual percentage increase in the recorded history of data in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System.
HOMER GLEN, IL
qrockonline.com

Google Buying Thompson Center

Google is buying the Thompson Center in Chicago. Governor Pritzker announced yesterday that the tech giant has agreed to purchase the building for 105-million-dollars from the state. The governor says the deal will save Illinois taxpayers nearly a billion dollars over the next thirty years. As part of the agreement, the state will receive 30-million-dollars in cash and the title to the property at 115 South LaSalle Street. That location will be renovated and state employees will work there.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Nowell Park Back to School Festival

Back to school supplies will be given out this Saturday at Nowell Park in Joliet. Spend an afternoon at Nowell Park playing games and enjoying the outdoors with your family and friends. Lunch will be served starting at noon and give-aways will be going on throughout the day!. This is...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Confirmed Tornado Passing Near Lewis Airport in Romeoville

The National Weather Service has an incredible picture of a tornado passing near Lewis Airport. Storms that began on the night of July 22nd through the 23rd brought heavy rain, large hail and damaging wind gusts before dropping three tornadoes in Will County. NWS brief below:. During the overnight hours...
ROMEOVILLE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Will County, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
County
Will County, IL
qrockonline.com

Lightfoot Unveils Three Options For Renovating Soldier Field

Mayor Lightfoot is proposing three options for renovating Soldier Field, with hopes of convincing the Bears to stay in Chicago. The first option would be to fully enclose the stadium with a dome, while option two would make the stadium dome ready. The third option would be to modify Soldier Field to be a multi-purpose stadium better suited for soccer while improving its flexibility to accommodate major concerts and a range of events. The renovation costs are estimated between 900-million-dollars to two-point-two-billion-dollars.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Quinn Launches Drive To Prevent Sale Of Naming Rights To Soldier Field

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjol
qrockonline.com

Arrest Made in Domestic Disturbance at a Joliet Hotel

Joliet Police have announced the arrest of a 35-year-old homeless man in connection to a domestic disturbance from earlier in the month. Back on July 17th, just after 5:00 am, Joliet Police were called to the Star Inn on Jefferson Street for a domestic disturbance. Shortly after arriving, officers learned that Paul Heffreon had allegedly battered his girlfriend during an argument in a guest room and that during that argument Heffreon allegedly choked the victim with both hands to the point that she began to lose consciousness. Heffreon then threw the victim to the ground, causing her to strike her head against the floor. He then continued the attack by punching the victim multiple times with a closed fist before fleeing from the room. The victim suffered serious injuries to her face and was transported to Ascension St Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department. Officers were unable to locate Heffreon following an extensive search of the area.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Jackson Street bridge to reopen, McDonough, Cass Street bridges to close

Safety, modernization project continues on downtown Joliet bridges. The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that the Jackson Street bridge over the Des Plaines River, in Joliet, will reopen, weather permitting, after the morning rush, Monday, Aug. 1. The movable bridge was closed earlier this year to accommodate the installation...
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Joliet Woman Accused of Intentionally Crashing into a House

A Joliet woman has been arrested after police say she intentionally crashed into a house. On Friday, July 22, just before 5:30 pm, Joliet Police were called to the 1000 block of Elizabeth Street for a reported disturbance. Officers learned that 43-year-old Magdalena Campos had arrived at the residence in question and caused damage to the ex-boyfriend’s Honda Civic, shattering the rear passenger window and slashing a tire. A short time later, Campos drove back to the area of Hutchins and Elizabeth Streets. She then drove her vehicle off the roadway and intentionally crashed into a house in the neighborhood.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Illinois Democratic Leaders Push Chicago As Host Of 2024 DNC

Illinois’ top Democrats are banding together to push for Chicago as host of their 2024 convention. Governor Pritzker, Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Illinois Democratic Chair Robin Kelly and others gathered yesterday in Chicago to convince Democratic Party leaders to pick the Windy City to host the 2024 Democratic National Convention. Chicago is one of four finalists, along with New York, Atlanta and Houston. Democratic party leaders are touring the cities to determine which will be host.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
qrockonline.com

Joliet Township Supervisor Facing Vehicle Forfeiture Following DUI Arrest

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office has filed a forfeiture case against a Joliet Township supervisor who is facing felony charges of aggravated driving under the influence. 36-year-old Angel Contreras was arrested on June 19th after Joliet police pulled his vehicle over in the area of Western Avenue and Wilcox Street. Joliet Police say the vehicle he was driving was swerving in and out of traffic. While speaking with officers, Contreras “exhibited signs of alcohol impairment” according to Joliet Police spokesman Sgt. Dwayne English.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Man Arrested After Lunging at Store Employee with Knife

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly trying to stab an employee at a Joliet grocery store. Joliet Police were called to the Jewel-Osco, 1537 Larkin Avenue, just after 11:45 pm Tuesday for a reported disturbance. Authorities learned shortly after arriving that 57-year-old Eric Coulter entered the store after being banned by management. A store employee recognised Coulter in the store and asked him to leave. Coulter walked out of the store with the employee. While in the parking lot, Coulter grew angry, pulled a knife on the employee, and lunged at them. Coulter ran from the area, and a store employee called 911. The employee Coulter tried to stab was unharmed in the incident. Coulter was located by officers a short time later, and they placed him into custody without incident.
JOLIET, IL
qrockonline.com

Black Road In Shorewood Will Remain closed For the Next Two Weeks

Black Road, between River Road and County Line Road, will be closed for approximately the next two weeks for mitigation and recovery efforts following the massive fire on July 19th at Tri-County Stockdale. The Village of Shorewood release the latest information with clean up. Pumping operations have removed over 640,000 gallons of contaminated fluid from within the Village alone.
SHOREWOOD, IL
qrockonline.com

Incoming Plainfield North HS Freshman Wins 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby

Incoming Plainfield North High School freshman Logan Huegel won the 14U MLB Junior Home Run Derby in Los Angeles, California last weekend. He was named the champion after hitting 29 total home runs including 14 homers in the final round. This is not the first time that Huegel’s competed in a home run derby. At 11 years old he qualified for the finals in Cincinnati, Ohio, and in 2021 he finished in third place in Atlanta, Georgia.
PLAINFIELD, IL
qrockonline.com

Former Governor Quinn To Decide On Mayor’s Race By End Of Summer

Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn says he will announce at the end of summer whether he intends to run for mayor of Chicago. He was a big supporter of Incumbent Lori Lightfoot. Quinn says he was disappointed when the mayor reneged on a promise to support a two-term limit for the city’s top office. He also has an issue with Lightfoot’s management style saying that you have to bring people together and not divide them.
CHICAGO, IL
qrockonline.com

Lockport Township High School East Campus Principal Receives Award

Lockport Township High School (LTHS) District 205 is honored to announce that on July 18, 2022, the Board of Education recognized, Dr. John Greenan, Principal at LTHS East Campus who has been selected as the 2022 High School Principal of the Year for the Illinois Principals Association (IPA) Three Rivers Region. In advance of the annual IPA state-wide conference in October, the process to select the Illinois principals of the year at the.
LOCKPORT, IL
qrockonline.com

Will County State’s Attorney Speaks Out Against the End of Cash Bail in Illinois

Battle lines are being drawn over the argument on the effects of ending cash bail in Illinois. No other measure as part of the controversial criminal justice reform SAFE-T Act has drawn more attention than the Pretrial Fairness Act, which abolished cash bail Jan. 1. State’s attorneys contend the provision will allow violent offenders to be released with a higher burden of proof required to hold them before trial. State Rep. Justin Slaughter, D-Chicago, a driving force behind the SAFE-T Act, has accused Republicans opposed to measures of a “bad stench of racism.”
WILL COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy