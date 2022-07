Former Illinois Governor Pat Quinn is continuing his fight to keep the Soldier Field name on the Chicago sports venue. He is launching a campaign to deprive Mayor Lightfoot of selling corporate naming rights to the lakefront stadium. Quinn wants to get an advisory referendum on the February 28th ballot. He contends that a commitment was made after the 9-11 terrorist attacks to keep the name Soldier Field and that vow should be kept forever.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO