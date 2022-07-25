USDA to host virtual hurricane, drought preparedness meeting

ATHENS — With the 2022 hurricane season officially underway, USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp is encouraging agricultural producers and industry stakeholders to join him in a virtual meeting to discuss what producers need to do before, during and after the impact of a hurricane.

Tripp and FSA program specialists will provide an overview of current disaster assistance programs, required loss of documentation, and related information needed when conducting business with FSA following a natural disaster event.