Environment

USDA to host virtual hurricane, drought preparedness meeting

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 3 days ago

ATHENS — With the 2022 hurricane season officially underway, USDA’s Farm Service Agency State Executive Director Arthur Tripp is encouraging agricultural producers and industry stakeholders to join him in a virtual meeting to discuss what producers need to do before, during and after the impact of a hurricane.

Tripp and FSA program specialists will provide an overview of current disaster assistance programs, required loss of documentation, and related information needed when conducting business with FSA following a natural disaster event.

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

Albany, GA
