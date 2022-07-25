ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart shares ‘blunt’ response to rumours of a Picard movie

By Jacob Stolworthy
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JBlH0_0grqcmEO00

Star Trek actor Patrick Stewart got sraight to the point when asked about rumours of a Picard movie.

The actor reprised his popular character for a Prime Video spin-off series, which has been acclaimed by fans of the sci-fi franchise.

With filming now complete on the third and final season, rumours of a film based on the Picard series have been circulating.

Speaking at San Diego Comic-Con, Stewart was asked about the possibility of returning to play the character in a forthcoming film.

“Yes – in answer to that bluntly,” Digital Spy reports Stewart as saying.

He added: “I think that would be a very interesting and exciting and worthwhile thing to achieve.”

Picard was developed by showrunner Alex Kurtzman, and the final season stars Michael Dorn, Gates McFadden, Jonathan Frakes, LeVar Burton, Marina Sirtis, Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd.

Comments / 3

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

William Shatner Says No New ‘Star Trek’ Series Match Original

Star Trek icon William Shatner dismissed all recent series based on the original show, saying creator Gene Roddenberry would be unhappy with them too. After starring as Captain Kirk in the original Star Trek from 1966 to 1969, Shatner returned for the first in a series of movies 10 years later. These films led to the creation of Star Trek: The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager and Enterprise; and more recently, Discovery, Picard and Strange New Worlds, plus additional movies and spinoffs.
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

Gregory Itzin, 24 and Star Trek Actor, Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, best known for his role as the villainous President Charles Logan on 24, died Friday at the age of 74. Jon Cassar, a director and producer on 24, announced the actor's death on Twitter. "My friend Greg Itzin passed away today," wrote Cassar. "He was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Engadget

‘Star Trek: Picard’ season three trailer teases return of ‘The Next Generation’ cast

Paramount has shared a new trailer for the upcoming third season of Star Trek: Picard. And while we already knew Picard’s final adventure would , it’s still good to see some characters we haven’t seen in a while. The minute-long clip Paramount released during San Diego Comic-Con features voiceovers from nearly all of Picard’s season three cast, including LeVar Burton, Gates McFadden and Michael Dorn. It’s not much more than what Paramount had to offer back in April, but at least this time we get to see the former crew of the USS Enterprise in their new uniforms.
TV SERIES
IGN

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds: Paul Wesley Reacts to William Shatner’s Reaction to The New James T. Kirk | San Diego Comic Con 2022

The cast of Star Trek: Brave New Worlds stops by the IGN set at SDCC 2022 and talked about Paul Wesley and his rendition of the legendary Star Trek character Captain James T. Kirk. Kirk appeared in the finale of Brave New Worlds Season 1 and will likely factor into the upcoming Season 2, but how much? Stars Anson Mount, Ethan Peck, Celia Rose Gooding, Christina Chong and Paul Wesley join IGN host Narz and Executive Editor Scott Collura for a look ahead for the sci-fi series.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Levar Burton
Person
Jeri Ryan
Person
Jonathan Frakes
Person
Alex Kurtzman
Person
Michelle Hurd
Person
Michael Dorn
Person
Marina Sirtis
Person
Gates Mcfadden
Person
Patrick Stewart
ComicBook

William Shatner Joins Cast of Kevin Smith's Masters of the Universe: Revolution at Comic-Con 2022

Straight from the Masters of the Universe 40th Anniversary Panel at San Diego Comic-Con comes official word on casting for Netflix and Kevin Smith's animated series Masters of the Universe: Revolution which welcomes Star Trek legend William Shatner to the cast. ComicBook.com's Kofi Outlaw was on hand to break the news at the event, confirming that Shatner has joined the voice cast but no official word on who he will be playing was revealed. Smith did tell an amusing story about "how he tried to direct the iconic actor," only to be told by Shatner he did not have the "honor" of doing so just yet.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Eddie Murphy's Daughter Marries TV Actor

Eddie Murphy's daughter, Bria Murphy, is a married woman! The Coming to America actor's eldest daughter, 32, whom he shares with ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier on Saturday in Beverly Hills, PEOPLE reports. The artist and actress, who appeared on Hollywood Exes alongside her mother in 2014, wed married the Expanse actor, 36, in a private ceremony in front of 250 of their closest friends and family. The wedding party included Bria's father, who walked her down the aisle, and her mother.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Rumours#Star Trek#Film Star
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
ETOnline.com

Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' Star, Dead at 77

Tony Dow, the Hollywood veteran best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the classic sitcom Leave It to Beaver, has died. He was 77. In a statement to ET, the actor's reps, Frank Bilotta and Renee James, said Dow died Tuesday morning. "Tony was a beautiful soul - kind, compassionate,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hollywood mourns the loss of three gangster greats: Sirico, Caan and Liotta

Hollywood is mourning the loss of three of the gangster movie genre greats, Tony Sirico, James Caan, and Ray Liotta, all of whom have died within the last three months.Those paying tribute joked that the trio, known for their appearances in Goodfellas and other classic films, would now be having “a sit down up in Heaven”.All three men are reported to not have expressed initial interest in acting, and pursued different paths before finding their break-out roles.Sirico, best known for his performance as the wise-cracking Paulie “Walnuts” Gualtieri, died on Friday July 8 at the age of 79.It comes two...
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
TMZ.com

Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94

L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy