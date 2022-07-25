ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Personal Finance

Financial Services Innovation Lab and Fiserv partner

thepaypers.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Financial Services Innovation Lab (FSIL) and Fiserv have partnered on a new initiative to better understand consumer financial health. Through this new initiative, Georgia Tech researchers will leverage Fiserv data to generate insights into household financial behaviour, which will be relevant to policy makers, consumers, and small businesses....

thepaypers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Business Insider

'It was devastating': Inside the 'bloodbath' at 7-Eleven, where nearly 900 corporate jobs were just cut

7-Eleven just laid off at least 880 corporate employees. Insider spoke with three verified employees and contractors about the corporate "bloodbath." These workers took us inside the mass layoffs, which some have described as "sloppy." The night before the layoffs, hundreds of 7-Eleven corporate employees — including "superstars" who'd shined...
IRVING, TX
The Associated Press

Kelly Williams Joins Impact Housing as Director of Business Development

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- Kelly Williams has joined Impact Housing, a manufacturer of homes built with modular construction technology, as director of business development. Williams, who is a past president of the Modular Building Institute (MBI), brings more than 20 years of modular construction industry experience to Impact Housing. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005709/en/ Kelly Williams, Impact Housing (Photo: Business Wire)
CONSTRUCTION
The Associated Press

NervGen Pharma’s NVG-291-R Demonstrates Significant Functional Repair From a Stroke 7 Days After Onset in Landmark Preclinical Study by University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 28, 2022-- NervGen Pharma Corp., (TSX-V: NGEN) (OTCQX: NGENF), is pleased to announce the University of Cincinnati and Case Western Reserve University (CWRU) have published a pioneering preclinical study in the peer-reviewed scientific journal Cell Reports demonstrating that NervGen’s proprietary drug, NVG-291-R, promotes nervous system repair and significant functional recovery in a mouse model of severe ischemic stroke, even when treatment was initiated up to 7 days after onset. Currently there are no United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved drugs that repair damage from a stroke. NervGen holds the exclusive worldwide rights to NVG-291, which is currently in a Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy human subjects and is preparing to initiate Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the repair of nervous system damage from spinal cord injury, Alzheimer’s disease and multiple sclerosis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220727006174/en/ Dr. Agnes (Yu) Luo, Associate Professor, Department of Molecular Genetics and Biochemistry at the University of Cincinnati, Senior Author of the Cell Reports paper. (Photo: Business Wire)
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy