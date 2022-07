FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ — The most difficult moments of Lori Gray’s life make up the story she’ll share with anyone willing to give the time and listen. Before she was an electronics technician for the Air Force and the Federal Aviation Administration, and long before she was a leader in the Arizona GOP circles, Gray was a teenager living in inner-city Detroit, Michigan. She was a straight ‘A’ student who wanted to take her basketball talents away from a private catholic school.

FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ ・ 20 HOURS AGO