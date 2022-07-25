ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

An economy with no roadmap

By VICTORIA GUIDA
POLITICO
 3 days ago

POLITICO

Bracing for the big reveal

HEY SIRI, DEFINE RECESSION — Set multiple alarms on your phone tonight. Load your coffee maker with the strongest brew you’ve got. And prepare at least six browser windows to feverishly refresh this Bureau of Economic Affairs website at precisely 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning to have your mind absolutely blown by the … first, possibly inaccurate and certain to be revised reading of U.S. economic performance in the second quarter of this deeply weird economic year.
ECONOMY
POLITICO

Powell: Recession? Not yet

BUSINESS
POLITICO

China targets the Fed

FOREIGN POLICY
The Associated Press

US economy shrinks for a 2nd quarter, raising recession fear

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. economy shrank from April through June for a second straight quarter, contracting at a 0.9% annual pace and raising fears that the nation may be approaching a recession. The decline that the Commerce Department reported Thursday in the gross domestic product — the broadest gauge of the economy — followed a 1.6% annual drop from January through March. Consecutive quarters of falling GDP constitute one informal, though not definitive, indicator of a recession. The GDP report for last quarter pointed to weakness across the economy. Consumer spending slowed as Americans bought fewer goods. Business investment fell. Inventories tumbled as businesses slowed their restocking of shelves, shedding 2 percentage points from GDP. Higher interest rates, a consequence of the Federal Reserve’s series of rate hikes, clobbered home construction, which shrank at a 14% annual rate. Government spending dropped, too.
BUSINESS
americanmilitarynews.com

China sending troops and tanks to Russia

The Chinese military is sending a delegation of troops and military vehicles to participate in a series of military competitions in Russia next month. On Tuesday, the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) announced its delegation of troops participating in the 2022 International Army Games (IAG) in Russia had departed by train from the Chinese Inner Mongolian city of Manzhouli, on its way to the city of Zabaikalsk in Russia’s southeast. The Chinese delegation left for China along with vehicles for the “Masters of Armored Vehicles” and “Tank Biathlon” competitions.
MILITARY
POLITICO

Donald Trump’s summer slump

HEARING FOOTSTEPS — No subject has Republicans talking in recent weeks quite like the apparent weakening of Donald Trump. It’s not just idle chatter. Whether it’s the slow drip of the Jan. 6 committee hearings, the rise of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis or the passage of time — and probably because of all three — rank-and-file Republicans appear more open than ever to the prospect of a different nominee in 2024.
POTUS
POLITICO

Biden launches plan to bring solar to low-income homes

The Biden administration unveiled a new effort on Wednesday to hook up low-income residents with solar power — a move that could allow communities that have long been shut out of the fast-growing market for renewable power to reduce their utility bills. The move, shared earlier with POLITICO by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
POLITICO

Joe Manchin has tested positive for Covid. The crucial centrist's absence will cause some Democratic anxiety as the Senate races toward its August recess.

Meanwhile, Sen. Patrick Leahy (D-Vt.) still hasn't returned to the chamber after a hip replacement surgery. So Democrats are currently down at least two needed votes for those priorities. His Republican partner-in-crime Sen. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) disclosed her own positive case on Monday. "The United States, along with allies and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The name seems to have changed a hundred times, but Democrats still think they can sell their big semiconductor and research bill.

What happened: It's a slimmed-down version of their original vision for the bill, but backers of the legislation investing tens of billions of dollars in the domestic semiconductor sector and boosting scientific innovation are sounding confident they'll be able to sell voters on their bill being a BFD (to quote the now-president).
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Strapped hospitals brace for next Covid wave

WELCOME TO MONDAY PULSE — Something we read this weekend: The plight of a family — wracked with expensive medical care — living in a Maine turnpike rest area. Send news and tips to sowermohle@politico.com and kmahr@politico.com. HOSPITAL SCRAMBLE FOR STAFF IN COVID CRUSH — Hospitals across...
HEALTH SERVICES
POLITICO

‘She’s a Human Being Who Was Killed in Cold Blood’: Shireen Abu Akleh’s Family Demands U.S. Action

A Q&A with family members of the slain Palestinian American journalist. Joseph Gedeon is a reporter at POLITICO. When she closes her eyes, Lina Abu Akleh is with her aunt. They could be doing anything, but they were probably bingeing a new show on Netflix. It was usually a crime drama or a murder mystery, as long as it wasn’t too gory. Lina didn’t mind what they did together because her aunt had always been her best friend; someone who made her laugh and never missed a graduation or birthday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
POLITICO

How Saudi’s PR flack worked the WH press corps

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Several White House reporters staying at the Intercontinental Hotel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, to cover...
POTUS
POLITICO

Congress eyes cyber to-do list ahead of August recess

— Congress has a long to-do list of cyber and tech-related legislation to consider and hearings to delve into before its six-week August recess. HAPPY MONDAY, and welcome back to Morning Cybersecurity! I’m your host, Maggie Miller, and if you didn’t get outside to pretend to enjoy the heat this weekend, you’re in the minority, at least according to my social media feeds. I certainly enjoyed the sun, and I have the souvenirs to prove it … by which I mean dozens of mosquito bites and an awful sunburn.
TECHNOLOGY
POLITICO

Billions in earmarks are back. Here’s where they went.

— Last week’s THUD funding bill included almost 2,000 projects totaling $3.7 billion in earmarks, and lawmakers with seniority were the top beneficiaries. — Airlines' on-time performance begins to improve but the airlines’ own data shows that they, not the FAA, were to blame for a larger share of delayed flights so far this year.
U.S. POLITICS

