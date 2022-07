An investigation by Madisonville police has led to the arrest of a man for reckless homicide in connection with the death of a baby earlier this year. After initially giving conflicting stories, police say 22-year old Brandon Morse of Madisonville eventually admitted to sleeping in the bed with the four-month old baby after taking a sleeping aid and said he woke up at 12:20 p.m. on April 7 with the infant underneath him and not breathing.

MADISONVILLE, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO