Amazon Smart Thermostat vs. Nest Thermostat: Which Should You Buy?

By Megan Wollerton
CNET
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Amazon Smart Thermostat currently holds the top spot as our favorite smart thermostat, while the Nest Thermostat snagged "best design" in our list of best budget models. Both smart thermostats have a lot going for them, so we thought we'd compare the two directly to see if one makes more...

