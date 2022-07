Shout Out to All the Volunteers Who Make Learning About Jesus FUN!. Okay, can we just talk for a minute about how different kids' church and vacation Bible school is from when I was a kid? We did Bible verse memory races and made macaroni necklaces. I walked into one of the two VBS events my daughter did this year and she was greeted by a giant volcano and a literal mystery island. In the other VBS, she got to decorate cupcakes, direct and star in her own play, and in both they did water games and water inflatables. Holy cannoli!

EVANSVILLE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO