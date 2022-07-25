Man, 27, dies days after strangled by 18-foot snake
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died days after a massive snake wrapped itself around his neck. Elliot Senseman, 27, was pronounced dead...www.wfmz.com
UPPER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County man has died days after a massive snake wrapped itself around his neck. Elliot Senseman, 27, was pronounced dead...www.wfmz.com
very sorry for the young man and his family. Q1. What was he feeding that monster? Q2. Any neighbors missing pets? Q3. Why have a living creature in your house that can sneak out and also can kill you?
These snakes are dangerous they don't belong in a home as pets I remember years ago in Pa. a guy owned a house in the Poconos and had gators living there. he didn't live in the house but kept them there. State will run you down for a dog license yet allowed these gators
well they can be buried together. When will people learn that WILD things ARE NOT pets.
Comments / 12