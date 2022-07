It once looked like former first-round pick Robert Nkemdiche was primed for a long and successful NFL career, but that has not been the case to this point. After being taken by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2016 NFL Draft, Nkemdiche has largely flamed out in the league, spending time with the Miami Dolphins and Seattle Seahawks while making little to no impact during his time.

