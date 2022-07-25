Hoopeston Police Report 7/25/22

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Should bars be open to 19 and 20-year-olds? Some already are in Champaign. It’s been an ongoing debate for years that is once again getting attention. “Just because they are able to enter and be present doesn’t mean they are legally allowed to have alcohol,” Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen said. People […]
RIDGE FARM, Ill. (WCIA)– A man from rural Ridge Farm is accused of murdering his wife, according to officers. In a news release, officials said Vermilion County Sheriffs’ deputies were dispatched at 4:45p.m. on Monday to the home of 75-year-old Don Smith after he called 911. Officers stated they arrived at his home to find […]
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County coroner identified a Westville man who died Monday after a traffic crash. In a news release, Coroner Jane McFadden stated the crash happened on East Main Street between Hazel and Vermilion streets. McFadden said 58-year-old Jeffrey W. Gore was crossing– on foot– in the middle of the block […]
WESTVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A central Illinois town is trying to address safety concerns while having limited police patrols. Westville has only five police officers and they said during the summer months, drivers seem to ignore speed limits. Mayor Mike Weese said the speeding has been an issue for some time. With students heading back […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers needs help finding a thief. Authorities say the man stole a phone, and it was valued at $875. That happened at a gaming parlor, and workers were able to catch the suspect on camera. Police responded to Lacey’s Place at East University Avenue and North 1st Street. That […]
ARMSTRONG, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers and IDOT workers are currently setting up a traffic detour in the Armstrong area to divert traffic around a broken-down truck. The blockage is happening on U.S. Route 136 at Illinois Route 49. Troopers said the truck is carrying an oversized load and is blocking the road. The […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign police and Champaign County Crime Stoppers are asking for your help. Both groups are trying to find the contents of a bag. Crime Stoppers says if your information leads to an arrest, you could be entitled up to $5,000 in cash. As always, your tips and personal information are confidential. Tipsters […]
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign teenager is now facing murder charges in connection to a homicide investigation. On April 12, Rantoul Police responded to the area of St. Andrews Circle and Willow Pond Road for a report of a possible shooting victim, according to officers in a news release. When they got there, they […]
Ridge Farm, Ill., (WCIA) — The small community of Ridge Farm is devastated. A husband is accused of murdering his wife. On Monday, the Vermilion County Sheriff’s Department said they received a call from 75-year-old Don Smith. The department said Don told them he killed his wife, 77-year-old Norma Smith. The state’s attorney said Norma […]
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Champaign Police said a woman and a child were hit by a car while crossing the street Tuesday. It happened at the intersection of West Kirby and South Staley in Champaign. Police said the two were crossing Staley onto Kirby when a car failed to yield and hit them in the […]
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County man has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison for counterfeiting U.S. currency and using it. Jacob R. Kirkley, 45 of Potomac, pleaded guilty to one count of manufacturing U.S. currency and two counts of passing counterfeit money. At the sentencing hearing, Kirkley admitted that, on May […]
The Livingston County Proactive Unit and Gibson City Police Department arrested five individuals after a major drug bust at a residence in Gibson City on Friday, July 22nd. Richard Fidler, 35, of Forrest and William Lindsay, 42, of Gibson City have been charged with dealing between 15 and 100 grams of meth, a class X felony and the unlawful possession of meth, a class one felony.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The Champaign Police are reimplementing directed patrols under the Strategic Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP), to promote traffic safety and address community concerns about speeding and other moving violations. Under STEP, officers will be specifically assigned to monitor for ongoing traffic concerns throughout Champaign, and to...
IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ:NAQ) in Watseka saw a -22.83 percent change on Wall Street in the year leading up to July 22. On July 22, shares in the IF Bancorp Inc. company were selling at $17.1. One year before, these shares were trading at $22.16. IF Bancorp Inc. employs 108 people and has reported...
The Danville City Council Public Services Committee has given the “okay” for the Police Department to apply for the 2022 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant. Chief Christopher Yates explains the difference it would make if it’s granted and then could take effect in the fall. AUDIO:...
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA)– A Danville teenager could possibly spend 40 years in prison for first-degree murder and armed robbery. Attorney General Kwame Raoul said Dustin Cooper, 16, of Danville, is the first of four people to go on trial for the murders of 19-year-old Wyatt Bailey and 16-year-old Clayvonte Sloan.
At approximately 12:47 p.m. on July 25, 2022, Paris Police, Paris Fire, Edgar County Sheriff’s Department, and Horizon Health Ambulance were dispatched to a 3-vehicle accident on Route 1. A vehicle driven by Aulden Boyd of Marshall, Illinois was stopped at the intersection of Route 1 and Gibson Drive...
