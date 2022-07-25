ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CA WFO MEDFORD Warnings, Watches, and Advisories

SFGate
 3 days ago

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE. ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS. AFTERNOON TO 9 PM PDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Dangerously hot daily high temperatures between 100 and. 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the valleys, 90 to 100 degrees at. mid-elevations, and 80 to 90 degrees in the mountains....

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
ijpr.org

Prolonged heat wave moves through Southern Oregon

A cooling shelter will be available each day this week at the Ashland Public Library and at various locations around Medford. Talent will have a mini cooling center open all day on Tuesday. Overnight lows will be higher than usual as well, according to Mike Petrocelli with the National Weather...
MEDFORD, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
kqennewsradio.com

GOVERNOR DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY DUE TO FORECASTED HEAT

On Tuesday, Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency in 25 Oregon counties, including Douglas, through July 31st, to ensure additional resources are available to respond to forecasted excessively high temperatures. A release said multiple days of extreme heat with little or no cooling overnight may also impact critical...
OREGON STATE
oregontoday.net

Statewide Wildfire Risk Map, July 26

ODF release – The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) is holding a series of community information sessions starting July 26 and 27 in southwest Oregon. Each session will include a presentation about the map’s function and purpose, how wildfire risk is assessed, and how property owners may appeal their assigned risk class. Time will be available to address questions from community members. The wildland-urban interface (WUI) and statewide wildfire risk map available through the Oregon Explorer is a tool to help inform decision making and planning related to mitigating wildfire risk for communities throughout Oregon. Representatives from Oregon State University who produced the map based on rules adopted by the Board of Forestry will also attend the sessions. The first set of meetings is in southwest Oregon. Two sessions are currently scheduled, one in Medford, and one in Grants Pass. Both meetings are from 7-8 p.m. Dates and locations for each community meetings are as follows: July 26, Grants Pass— Anne G. Basker Auditorium, 500 NW 6th St.; July 27, Medford—Medford Public Library, 205 S Central Ave. Details will soon be announced for sessions in The Dalles, La Grande, and Bend. Additional community meetings may be added. Property owners in the high and extreme risk classes will receive written notice from ODF this week indicating the property’s risk class and whether it’s in the wildland urban interface. The notice will inform them if they may be subject to future defensible space or building code requirements and how to find information on those requirements. It will also provide information on the process to appeal a property’s risk classification. For properties in the WUI and a risk classification of high or extreme, Senate Bill 762 requires actions to help mitigate the risk of wildfire through adoption of defensible space and home hardening building codes. Oregon State Fire Marshal is passing defensible space code requirements through a public process. Code adoption of defensible space requirements will occur December 2022, after the map validation and appeals period is closed. Those requirements won’t apply until later. Visit OSFM’s website for more information. Building Codes Division (BCD) will adopt home hardening building codes through a public process. Building codes will be adopted October 1, 2022 and will be effective April 1, 2023. Visit BCD’s website for more information.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medford#Hot Weather#National Weather Service#Heat Stroke#Advisories#Wfo Medford Warnings#Rogue
KDRV

ODF cancels Wildfire Risk meeting in Grants Pass after receiving threat

The Oregon Department of Forestry has canceled two meetings this week in Grants Pass and Medford to discuss the Wildfire Risk map. After the meetings were announced, the ODF office in Grants Pass received a threat the law enforcement considered concerning, and out of an abundance of caution, ODF chose to cancel the meeting scheduled for this evening in Grants Pass.
GRANTS PASS, OR
clayconews.com

CRASH ON INTERSTATE 5 IN DOUGLAS COUNTY, OREGON THAT ENDED AS A FATALITY

DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at approximately 3:26 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. The preliminary investigation revealed a southbound silver Toyota 4-Runner, operated by Loyd Price (78)...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
theashlandchronicle.com

The Water Monitor for July 26, 2022

The reservoirs continue to drain as the ditches continue to run. Meanwhile, Ashland’s drinking water supply has entered a new phase. Daily usage is spiking above 5Mgal/day due to increased irrigation. The reservoir is also now drawing down faster than is anticipated by the drawdown curve, although it is still better than projected due to the unusual late spring precipitation. The reservoir has fallen below 89% for the first time this season.
ASHLAND, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
KDRV

A crow knocks out power to more than 5,500 Pacific Power customers in Medford

UPDATE 11:50 AM--Due to the ongoing power outage throughout Medford, the Cooling Shelter location has been moved to 200 North Riverside, the old Inn at the Commons. Shelter volunteers will be at the original location to provide information about the relocation. The Cooling Shelter will provide water, restrooms, popsicles, snacks...
MEDFORD, OR
KTVL

Suspicious death at White City Dollar Tree

White City, ORE — Jackson County Sheriff's Office detectives are investigating a suspicious death, after a body was found in the dollar tree parking lot on the 7300 block of Crater Lake Highway in White City. The cause of death is pending an autopsy from an Oregon State Police...
WHITE CITY, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Rural Oregon airports receive federal funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Aviation Administration has allocated around $17.5 million toward airports in rural areas of Oregon to improve runways. The Eastern Oregon Regional Airport in Pendleton will receive $4,958,260 for runway reconfiguration. The Corvallis Municipal Airport will receive $2,789,363 for runway reconstruction and lighting updates. The Crater Lake and Klamath Regional Airport will receive $9,750,000 for runway reconstructions.
OREGON STATE
clayconews.com

FATAL CRASH ON STATE HIGHWAY 260 IN JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OREGON

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR (July 25, 2022) - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Highway 260 near milepost 15. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Harley Davidson Sportster...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTVL

Southern Oregon to welcome first resident-owned community in Talent

Talent, Ore. — Southern Oregon is set to have its first resident-owned community where the Almeda fire burned hundreds of homes after a statewide non-profit teamed up with a Rogue Valley community organization to purchase the property. Rose Ojeda, Director of Manufactured Housing for the Community and Shelter Assistance...
TALENT, OR
KDRV

Motorcyclist killed Sunday evening in Josephine County

Aaron Cizek, 37, of Wildervill, was killed Sunday night after striking a tree on Lower ARiver Road (OR 260) in Josephine County. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to the accident around 10 PM Sunday evening near milepost 15 outside of Grants Pass. The preliminary investigation indicates Cizek was westbound on a black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle. Cizek left the roadway in a corner and struck a tree.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

VEHICLE ROLLS IN WILBUR AREA

No one was hurt when a vehicle rolled in the Wilbur area on Sunday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just after 7:20 p.m. deputies responded to the accident in the 8400 block of Highway 99 North. A 36-year old driver said she believed that a pickup pulled out in front of her, and she swerved, causing the vehicle to roll. Multiple witnesses stated that the pickup did not pull out in front of the vehicle that wrecked. The witnesses said that vehicle was going too fast and that the driver over corrected.
WILBUR, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 260 Fatal, Josephine Co., July 26

On Sunday, July 24, 2022 at approximately 10:01 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash on Hwy 260 near milepost 15. Preliminary investigation revealed a westbound black Harley Davidson Sportster motorcycle, operated by Aaron Cizek (37) of Wilderville, left the roadway while negotiating a corner, striking a tree. Cizek sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased. Hwy 260 was reduced to one lane for approximately 2 hours. OSP was assisted by Rural Metro Fire and ODOT.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy