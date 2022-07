Acting United States Attorney for the District of Wyoming Nicholas Vassallo announced Tuesday that 37-year-old Richard Brown of Casper and 51-year-old Jonathan Krantz of Orland, California, were sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl sentenced Brown to six years in prison with four years of supervised release and ordered him to pay $1,600 in restitution and a $100 special assessment fee. Krantz was sentenced to six years in prison followed by four years of supervised release and was ordered to pay $500 in restitution and a $100 special assessment.

ORLAND, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO