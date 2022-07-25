ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers' Nick Bosa tops NFC West pass rusher rankings

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The NFC West has talented pass rushers. Three of the four teams in the division have players who have put together double-digit sack seasons in the last two years.

Below are our rankings for the individual pass rushers in the NFC West. See where Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden lands.

No. 1: Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers

(AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Bosa is one of the best pass rushers in the league. He led the division with 15.5 sacks in 2021 and has been selected to the Pro Bowl twice in three seasons.

He led the NFL with 21 tackles for loss and added 32 quarterback hits.

No. 2: Markus Golden, Arizona Cardinals

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Golden led the Cardinals with 11 sacks last season and now has had three different double-digit sack seasons, all under head coaches and defensive coordinators.

With Chandler Jones having left in free agency, Golden becomes the primary rusher. His production in multiple schemes is what earns him the No. 2 spot in the division.

He had 11 sacks, four forced fumbles, 10 tackles for loss and 19 quarterback hits in 2021.

No. 3: Leonard Floyd, Los Angeles Rams

Floyd has flourished with the Rams. After 18.5 sacks in four seasons for the Bears, he has had 20 in two seasons in Los Angeles.

He had 9.5 sacks last season.

He is behind Golden because his success seems to be scheme-specific while Golden has had production for different teams in different schemes.

No. 4: Darrell Taylor, Seattle Seahawks

 (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

After not playing a single game in 2020 as a rookie, he emerged with 6.5 sacks in 2021 for the Seahawks.

No. 5: Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle Seahawks

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Nwosu signed with the Seahawks this offseason and gives them the best secondary edge defender in the division. He has not yet emerged as a productive pass rusher despite appearing to be on the verge of doing so for multiple seasons. His five sacks in 2021 were his career high.

