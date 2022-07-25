ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School Musical - Episode 3.05 - The Real Campers of Shallow Lake - Press Release

By SpoilerTV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode 305 "The Real Campers of Shallow Lake" After promising juicy drama for the "Frozen"...

Related
Grown-ish - Episode 5.07 - Love on the Brain - Press Release

Aug. 31 (10:00-10:30 p.m. EDT) – Episode #5007 – “Love on the Brain”. Doug throws a party at Bar None and invites the crew. Junior considers opening up to Annika. Kiela finds herself on RA duty while Zaara plays the field. Aaron tries to be a good wingman, putting his long-distance relationship to the test.
Little Demon - Episode 1.01 + 1.02 - Press Release

Chrissy Feinberg's first day of seventh grade goes south when she discovers she's the Antichrist. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla. Chrissy gets carried away with possessing people and an old associate seeks revenge on Satan. Written by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla.
MOVIES: Not Okay - Trailer, Promotional Photos + Synopsis

“Not Okay” follows Danni Sanders (Zoey Deutch), an aimless aspiring writer with no friends, no romantic prospects and — worst of all — no followers, who fakes an Instagram-friendly trip to Paris in the hopes of boosting her social media clout. When a terrifying incident strikes the City of Lights, Danni unwittingly falls into a lie bigger than she ever imagined. She “returns” a hero, even striking up an unlikely friendship with Rowan (Mia Isaac), a school-shooting survivor dedicated to societal change, and scooping up the man of her dreams, Colin (Dylan O’Brien). As an influencer and advocate, Danni finally has the life and audience she always wanted. But it’s only a matter of time before the facade cracks, and she learns the hard way that the Internet loves a takedown.
Industry - Episode 2.06 - Short to the Point of Pain - Press Release

Season 2, Episode 6: “Short to the Point of Pain”. Debut Date: MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET/PT) When a group of online traders attempts a short squeeze of FastAide, Bloom (Jay Duplass) takes it personally, while a recently AWOL Harper (Myha’la Herrold) suddenly fears the future of their working relationship. As Gus (David Jonsson) grows increasingly conflicted about Aurore’s job offer, Yasmin (Marisa Abela) navigates a major transition.
Warrior - Season 3 - Mark Dacascos & Chelsea Muirhead Joins Cast

Mark Dacascos (Hawaii Five-O) and Chelsea Muirhead (Slo Pitch) are set as series regulars on the upcoming third season of martial arts crime drama Warrior on HBO Max. Dacascos portryas Kong Pak, the former leader of a newly absorbed, Long Zii-affiliated tong and Li Yong’s old friend and mentor.
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has started airing on HBO Max. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be...
So Help Me Todd - Cast Ph...

Scott Prendergast from the CBS series So Help Me Todd. Photo: Lindsay Siu/CBS 2022 CBS Broadcasting,. SO HELP ME TODD. Pictured: Rosa Evangelina as Francey. Photo: Lindsay Siu/CBS 2022 CBS Broadcasting,
Roswell New Mexico - Episode 4.10 - Down in a Hole - Press Release

A SINKING FEELING – Max (Nathan Dean) and Rosa (Amber Midthunder) begin to uncover what Liz (Jeanine Mason) has been hiding, leading her to make a rash decision. Meanwhile, Michael (Michael Vlamis) and Maria (Heather Hemmens) struggle as their trail to locating their missing friends runs cold. The series...
The Capture - Season 2 - First Look Promotional Photos + Press Release

BBC One, Heyday Television and Universal International Studios’ hit thriller The Capture will return to BBC One and iPlayer for its second series this August. BAFTA and Emmy Award nominated Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You, The Lazarus Project) stars as Isaac Turner MP, a young rising star politician with ambitions for the very top, alongside Holliday Grainger (Strike) who reprises her role as DCI Rachel Carey.
Motherland: Fort Salem - Book Club - Review: Wartime Reunions

SPOILERS BEYOND THIS POINT. DO NOT CONTINUE READING UNLESS YOU HAVE FINISHED THE FULL EPISODE OR ARE OKAY BEING SPOILED. It is a rare show that manages to never have a bad episode during a season, even rarer to never have a bad episode throughout its entire run. Yet that is exactly what Motherland: Fort Salem is on track to do. They delivered yet another densely packed episode that should work under no circumstances. Cramming this much into a single episode is unimaginable to most shows because it's hard to pull off logistically. Yet, here we are, having an episode that shouldn't work turned into a spectacular hour of television. This episode was another example of the travesty that is otherwise known as the cancellation of this series. A show capable of doing what this one does that pulls in impressive social media buzz should have been allowed several more seasons.
Kung Fu - Season 3 - Ben Levin & Kim Rhodes Join Cast

Legacies alum Ben Levin and Kim Rhodes (Supernatural) have joined the upcoming third season of CW’s Kung Fu in heavily recurring roles. Levin will play Bo, a barista/vigilante who lives across the Bay in Oakland. He’s cool, smart, and strong with a jack-of-all-trades fighting style. His extracurricular crime fighting leads to a collision with Nicky (Olivia Liang) and her siblings. New in town and far from home, Bo’s eager to pitch in with the Shen family’s adventures, and to fight by Nicky’s side.
Let the Right One In - First Look Teaser Promo + Premiere Date Press Release

LOS ANGELES – July 26, 2022 – SHOWTIME will debut its new thriller drama LET THE RIGHT ONE IN on streaming and on demand for all SHOWTIME subscribers on Friday, October 7, before making its on-air debut on Sunday, October 9 at 10 p.m. ET/PT. Led by Oscar® nominee Demián Bichir (A Better Life), the 10-episode series from Tomorrow Studios (Snowpiercer) also stars Tony winner Anika Noni Rose (Dreamgirls, Power), Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Madison Taylor Baez (Selena: The Series), Kevin Carroll (Snowfall), Ian Foreman (Merry Wish-Mas), Jacob Buster (Colony) and Nick Stahl (Fear the Walking Dead).
Top 400 Cable Shows: Week Ending 24th July 2022

We're now going to be posting the Top 400 Cable Shows here at SpoilerTV. We'll be taking over from Ryan from http://www.ratingsryan.com/ who is no longer able to post these numbers. These will be posted on a weekly basis.
Hollywood Flashback: 1997’s ‘Air Bud’ Proved Golden Retrievers Can Jump

Air Bud — the Disney film about a dog who could play basketball (and which starred Buddy, a golden retriever that could indeed launch the ball into the net with his nose) — first dribbled its way into our hearts 25 years ago. The idea for Air Bud had been hatched by Canadian brothers Robert and William Vince, who churned out low-budget horror films. When they caught Buddy on Late Show With David Letterman, inspiration struck for a family film. They described the idea to director Charles Martin Smith (who’d go on to direct 2011’s Dolphin Tale and 2019’s A...
The Summer I Turned Pretty - Season 1 - Review

Based on a book series of the same name, The Summer I Turned Pretty was an instant hit upon its release last month. The first season focused on the first book of the series and fans were not disappointed. Newcomer Lola Tung portrayed the beloved Belly Conklin, alongside Chris Briney as Conrad Fisher and Gavin Casalegno as Jeremiah Fisher. With both fan favorite moments from the book incorporated word-for-word and new storylines and characters, it was the perfect weekend binge-watch.
