ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

'He's Incredible': Rams LB Justin Hollins on Bobby Wagner

By Kevin Tame, Jr
RamDigest
RamDigest
 3 days ago

The Los Angeles Rams fielded one of the top defenses in the NFL last season, which was a key reason they were the last team standing.

As the No. 4 seed on Wild Card weekend, Los Angeles won four playoff games including a 23-20 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals to become Super Bowl champions.

With superstars like Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, and Von Miller leading the way, the Rams' defense was top-notch in 2021.

However this is a new season, so players come and go. As magical as the ride was for Miller, he left town and signed a six-year, $120 million contract with the Buffalo Bills.

As difficult as it was for the Rams to lose a player like Miller, they rebounded nicely and signed Bobby Wagner, a championship-caliber veteran who will be just as impactful and bring leadership and toughness to the defense.

Sean McVay expressed his approval for Wagner earlier in the offseason, but he's not the only one. Linebacker Justin Hollins shared his thoughts on Wagner and how he's looking forward to absorbing as much as he can.

“Oh man, he's incredible," Hollins said. "Honestly, Bobby being at OTAs, I know everything's not full speed. We don’t have pads on, but just to see some of the little things he does day in and day out, the way he works. It's amazing and I feel like when we put these pads on, I'm going to learn a lot.”

The Seattle Seahawks selected Wagner in the second round at No. 47 in the 2012 NFL Draft. He was named the starting middle linebacker as a rookie and held that role until his release this past March.

In 10 seasons in Seattle, not only did he win a Super Bowl, but last season was his eighth consecutive season earning first or second-team All-Pro honors.

As for his play on the field? Wagner was a tackling machine. In 2021 he recorded a career-high 170 tackles. He's been so dependable throughout his career, recording at least 100 tackles every season.

The Rams are banking on Wagner providing that type of game-changing ability and consistency, especially if they want to get back to the Super Bowl.

Hollins knows his team is getting an all-around stud in Wagner.

“It's been great. He’s really taking on a great leadership role with us too," Hollins said. "Being that vet, that vet-savvy stuff that people talk about, he really shows it. He teaches us and pulls us along on certain things.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Tyreek Hill Reveals Why He Ended Up Leaving The Chiefs

Tyreek Hill has finally revealed why he left the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. In an interview on ESPN this Monday morning, Hill explained that he actually wanted to stay put in Kansas City. However, the Chiefs weren't willing to come anywhere close to the contract Davante Adams received -...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs coach Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes-JuJu Smith-Schuster connection

The Kansas City Chiefs are expected to succumb to a sizable drop-off at wide receiver with the departure of Tyreek Hill. The challenge comes both for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the wideout room to minimize any dips and possibly make it seem like Cheetah never left. One promising addition that could become a huge boon […] The post Chiefs coach Andy Reid drops truth bomb on Patrick Mahomes-JuJu Smith-Schuster connection appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Cowboys Country

Ex-Cowboys Coach Wade Phillips Returns to Texas Pro Football

Wade Phillips will once again assume the primary headset for a Texas-based professional football team. Phillips, the former head coach of the Dallas Cowboys, will serve as the boss of the Houston team in the upcoming third edition of the XFL. The rebooted league, whose ownership is now headlined by entertainer Dwayne Johnson and his business partner Dany Garcia, placed Phillips in Houston as part of a series of announcements concerning its February 2023 kickoff.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Von Miller
The Spun

Look: Baker Mayfield Regrets What He Wore To First Practice

Baker Mayfield has a lot to get used to as he heads into his first season with the Carolina Panthers, including the humid weather of the southeastern U.S. For his first practice at the Panthers' training camp facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina on Wednesday, the veteran quarterback made a rookie mistake.
CHARLOTTE, NC
FanSided

Cowboys should rush to sign this wide receiver with Julio Jones in Tampa

The Dallas Cowboys watched as Julio Jones signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They should make a run at one of the top wide receivers available in free agency. Just as players began reporting for training camp this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showed that they are still all-in for another run to the Super Bowl. On Tuesday, July 26, the Buccaneers signed former Atlanta Falcons and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Julio Jones to a one-year contract. That gives Tom Brady a receiving corps of Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Jones.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James knows a pure hater when he sees one. And that’s exactly what he saw on Monday upon reading a massive criticism on Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. The Athletic recently published a report ranking the best QBs in the NFL. It featured quotes and assessments from various coaches and […] The post LeBron James destroys NFL defensive coordinator for controversial Lamar Jackson take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#American Football#The Los Angeles Rams#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills#Otas#The Seattle Seahawks
Yardbarker

Eagles Reported to Sign Former Dallas RB

Reported originally by Chris Tomasson, the Eagles reported to sign a former running back for the Dallas Cowboys. Eagles start their training camp officially on Tuesday. Many Eagles fans still question if they’ll resign RB Jordan Howard. The Eagles backfield is full of potential as they have already signed post draft pickup Kennedy Brooks from Oklahoma. It’s likely the Eagles will sign former Cowboys RB Jaquan Hardy.
DALLAS, TX
Cowboys Country

Surprise Camp Cut: Is Trysten Hill on Cowboys Roster Bubble?

OXNARD, Calif. - Trysten Hill has become the forgotten name on a Dallas Cowboys defense that was one of the league's best last season. As the 24-year-old defensive tackle enters his fourth year, and with the team reporting to Oxnard on Monday, he has next to nothing to show for the Cowboys taking him with the 58th overall pick out of UCF in 2019. In 18 career games, he has just 27 total tackles, two tackles-for-loss, eight quarterback hits, and just half a sack.
ARLINGTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire

Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers showed up to training camp sporting quite the look. Let's do this. @AaronRodgers12 #PackersCamp | #GoPackGo pic.twitter.com/gEgqBhyzJP — Green Bay Packers (@packers) July 26, 2022 Naturally, Twitter was all over the very obvious Nicolas Cage joke to be made. Rodgers clearly seemed to be channeling Cage’s Con Air […] The post Aaron Rodgers channeling Nicolas Cage’s Con Air look at Packers camp sets Twitter on fire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
ClutchPoints

Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on Trey Lance’s ‘arm fatigue’ rumors

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan basically confirmed that Trey Lance is dealing with some arm issues, but he’s not making a big deal out of it. Lance’s condition has been a major concern this offseason, especially after rumors spread that he’s dealing with arm fatigue. In fact, Colin Cowherd of FOX Sports even claimed that the 49ers are rebuilding the young QB’s delivery because of the issue.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones takes brutal shot at Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins after departures from Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t exactly had the best offseason thus far. They lost three key players to their squad over the past few months, which will likely have a significant impact on the team this coming season. Amari Cooper, Randy Gregory, and La’el Collins have all now headed to greener pastures, and Dallas will need to find ways to try and replace them on their roster.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a pair of moves on Tuesday to solidify their depth at running back behind star Najee Harris. The team has signed Jeremy McNichols to a one-year deal, who played for the Tennessee Titans the last two seasons. To make room for him, they also released RB Trey Edmunds. We have signed […] The post Steelers make set of RB moves behind Najee Harris appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Yardbarker

49ers Place Three On Injured Lists Including CB Jason Verrett

Sixth-round DT Kalia Davis will also begin camp on the non-football injury list, per Lynch. Verrett is coming off a torn ACL, while Woerner has a core muscle injury and Davis has a knee injury. Verrett, 30, was taken with the No. 25 overall pick back in 2014 by the...
NFL
RamDigest

RamDigest

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
315K+
Views
ABOUT

RamDigest is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Los Angeles Rams

 https://www.si.com/nfl/rams

Comments / 0

Community Policy