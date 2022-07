HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A teen who was arrested Friday for a series of burglaries is also accused of a series of crimes spanning four different surrounding counties. The Hernando County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a series of crimes since May going on throughout the Ridge Manor area. But it wasn't until June 24 that detectives were able to develop a possible suspect in a set of burglaries.

