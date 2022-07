What Do Tampa Bay Area Women Want? Sort of a loaded question, right? Who knows what women want? Even Mel Gibson had a hard time and he did the movie. Do Tampa women want more trips to the beach, and a guy with a beach body? Pinellas County women may want more of the downtown Tampa Vibe and a dude with the ole’ dad bod? Who knows? Maybe Pasco County women want a man who makes good money and can rope a horse? We do know this, – all three want kindness!

TAMPA, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO