ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NBA Fans Fire Back At Draymond Green After He Said The 2017 Warriors Would Beat Michael Jordan And The 1998 Chicago Bulls: "You Are Very Disrespectful. Warriors Never Won Three-Peat. MJ And Bulls Would Destroy You By 50 Points."

By Aikansh Chaudhary
fadeawayworld.net
 2022-07-25
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Destroy Kevin Durant For Missing Clutch Free Throws Against The Dallas Mavericks: "Ultimate Choke Job"

The Brooklyn Nets just lost to the Dallas Mavericks for the second time this season in the most shocking way possible. With the game tied at 93-96, the Dorian Finney-Smith fouled Kevin Durant on a 3-point attempt with less than 7 seconds on the clock. KD proceeded to drain the first with a chance to tie the game up but proceeded to miss the next 2.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy