Is your toddler in the “one nap isn’t enough, but two naps are too much” phase? If so, they may need some help transitioning from two naps to one. Most children are ready for the transition sometime between 15 and 18 months of age. Of course, every child is different – some 13 and 14-month-old children no longer need their morning snooze, but many toddlers continue to benefit from two naps a day until their 2nd birthday. Don’t rush the transition simply because you think your child “should” be ready or because it’s convenient – watch your child, not the calendar.

KIDS ・ 8 HOURS AGO