As the primary elections draw nearer on August 23, three candidates are hoping to get your vote for County Commission District 2. Troy Stevenson, Seth Weightman, and Christie Zimmer are looking to fill that seat. Weightman and Zimmer were in attendance at a debate on July 13 hosted by the Greater Pasco Chamber of Commerce, and they were able to answer a series of questions regarding Pasco’s growth, infrastructure, and other challenges. The debate was moderated by Paul Friedlander.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO