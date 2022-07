On Tuesday night, the New York Mets drew first blood in the much-anticipated 2022 edition of the Subway Series. It was the first time since interleague play began in 1997 that both teams came into the showdown leading their respective divisions, and the vibes at a sold-out Citi Field were decidedly lit as the Yankees jumped all over Taijuan Walker in the top of the first thanks to back-to-back home runs from Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo.

MLB ・ 23 HOURS AGO