Report: Brighton Continue Talks For Brandon Williams Amid Marc Cucurella Interest

By Dylan Mcbennett
 3 days ago

Brighton are continuing talks for Manchester United player Brandon Williams amid Manchester City's interest in Marc Cucurella. Brighton are starting to plan for life without Cucurella should a deal be agreed between City and Brighton, and Graham Potter has identified Brandon Williams as a player that could replace Marc Cucurella in the squad.

Manchester City remain confident of getting a deal for Cucurella done, but Brighton continue to remain strong on their valuation for the player.

Manchester City are confident of signing Cucurella.

According to Ekrem Konur, Brighton are continuing talks for Manchester United left-back Brandon Williams. Williams is valued at £15million by United, and is viewed as a player would could replace Marc Cucurella.

Brighton are holding firm on their £50million valuation for Cucurella, with Manchester City currently unwilling to pay that amount for the player.

Sky Sports reported this morning that Williams is one of the players that could leave United this summer, and Brighton are interested in bringing the player to the club.

City will be hoping United agree to allow Williams to leave as a replacement being ready would allow Brighton to feel comfortable allowing Cucurella to leave.

Should Manchester City fail to sign Cucurella, City have other targets in mind. Borna Sosa is a name that City are certainly viewing as an alternative, and will move for the player if the deal with Brighton falls apart.

City may also choose to promote Josh Wilson-Esbrand into the first-team instead of signing a left-back, with Guardiola rating the young full-back very highly.

City Transfer Room is a FanNation channel covering the Manchester City Football Club

