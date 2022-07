Bill Clark will no longer be part of the UAB Blazers football program by the beginning of August. The 54-year-old head coach recently announced his retirement, effective Aug. 1. He said he's stepping down due to "longstanding back issues" and revealed the move was the hardest decision he ever had to make. Bryant Vincent, the team's offensive coordinator and assistant head coach, will be the team's interim head coach for the 2022 season.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO