Dell G3223Q 32-inch 4K Gaming Monitor Review: Exceptional Color Accuracy And Speed

Every so often in the monitor sector, perhaps once a decade, the most popular screen size gets a little bigger. In 2012, when I started reviewing displays for Tom’s Hardware, 27-inch screens were just starting to trickle into the mainstream. 27 was the new 24. Now, it seems the shift is going to 32-inch panels. Will 32 be the new 27? If you look at pricing trends, a 32-inch 4K monitor costs about the same as a 27-inch IPS monitor did ten years ago. And for a couple hundred bucks more, you get 144 Hz and Adaptive-Sync .

I’ve seen several of these very capable gaming displays come through my lab lately with Dell's G3223Q being the latest. Like the best 4K gaming monitors in the $800 to $900 tier, it sports 144 Hz over DisplayPort with 120 Hz over HDMI 2.1 for consoles, plus Adaptive-Sync, HDR and a wide color gamut.

Dell G3223Q Specs

Panel Type / Backlight IPS / W-LED, edge array Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 32 inches / 16:9 Max Resolution & Refresh Rate 3840x2160 @ 144 Hz FreeSync: 48-144 Hz G-Sync Compatible Native Color Depth & Gamut 10-bit (8-bit+FRC) / DCI-P3 HDR10, DisplayHDR 600 Response Time (GTG) 1ms Brightness (mfr) 400 nits SDR 600 nits HDR Contrast (mfr) 1,000:1 Speakers None Video Inputs 1x DisplayPort 1.4 2x HDMI 2.1 Audio 3.5mm headphone output USB 3.2 1x up, 2x down Power Consumption 33.7w, brightness @ 200 nits Panel Dimensions WxHxD w/base 28.6 x 18.1-22 x 9.7 inches (726 x 460-560 x 246mm) Panel Thickness 2.7 inches (68mm) Bezel Width Top/sides: 0.3 inch (7mm) Bottom: 0.6 inch (16mm) Weight 20.3 pounds (9.2kg) Warranty 3 years

The G3223Q starts with a speedy IPS panel that responds in a claimed 1ms (gray-to-gray) and runs at 144 Hz over DisplayPort without overclock. FreeSync operates over a 48 to 144 Hz range and G-Sync is also supported, as confirmed by my testing. The G3223Q does not yet appear on Nvidia’s certified list, but I suspect that will happen soon. Minor spoiler alert: This is one of the quickest 32-inch 4K monitors I’ve tested, with excellent performance in the input lag test. Obviously, video processing has been given top priority here.

HDR is supported by a VESA DisplayHDR 600 certification. And in the DisplayHDR 600 picture mode, the panel uses a zone-dimming edge backlight array to increase contrast. I measured 5,270:1, which puts it ahead of monitors that don’t have dynamic contrast but behind other 32-inch 4K screens I’ve tested recently.

There is also plenty of color available, with over 92% coverage of DCI-P3. That’s about average for the category, but similar monitors I’ve reviewed recently managed to exceed 100%. You’ll see those screens in the comparison charts later.

The G3223Q is designed to be versatile, with plenty of picture modes that cover every possible usage. A Creator mode lets you choose between DCI-P3 and sRGB color gamuts and set gamma curves for each. The Console mode is designed for 120 Hz operation of the latest PlayStation and Xbox units. It includes support for Adaptive-Sync and HDR, while allowing the user to tweak color saturation and gamma game-by-game.

The G3223Q looks to be a strong competitor in a field that grows more crowded every week. But the proof is in the testing. Let’s take a look.

Assembly and Accessories

Dell continues its commitment to recyclable packaging, with carefully molded paper pulp inserts that keep the contents secure. My sample arrived in perfect condition. The box opens like a clamshell revealing a stand, base and panel that assemble without tools. An aftermarket arm can be used with the included 100mm VESA mount and fasteners. The accessory bundle features a large external power supply and cables for DisplayPort, HDMI and USB. They have a quality feel with soft, flexible insulation and thicker gauges than what I normally see.

Product 360

Dell sticks with the minimalist styling theme found on all its gaming monitors. From the front, you see the image with thin flush bezel lines just 7mm wide around the top and sides. A 16mm strip crosses the bottom with a tiny Dell logo front and center. On the lower-right corner, you can just see a power LED, which also marks the spot for the power toggle key. Behind the right side are four control buttons and an OSD joystick. Finishes are a mix of gray and black plastic, all in the same smooth satin texture. Vents ring the sides of the panel, and there are no built-in speakers.

On the back is the G3223Q’s lighting feature. A blue LED strip borders the louvered trapezoidal shape, which you’ll see on the back of many Dell monitors. I’ve compared it to a certain alien robot race from the 1970s TV show Battlestar Galactica, and this version looks no different. Oddly, you cannot turn off the blue LEDs, but you can defeat the power LED, which is barely visible from the front.

The stand is a solid piece that offers firm movements. The height range is 100mm, or just under four inches. You also get 30 degrees of swivel to each side and 5/21 degrees tilt. There is no portrait mode.

The side view shows a panel of typical thickness, around 2.7 inches, with no USB ports in sight. But Dell has made a better effort than most by putting ports underneath the bezel rather than tucked up with the other inputs. There’s a 3.5mm audio jack here too. All three ports are easily accessed from the front. Just feel for them on the left. The USB 3.2 upstream port is on the main input panel under the stand. You also get a single DisplayPort 1.4 and two HDMI 2.1 inputs.

OSD Features

The G3223Q’s OSD is all business, with none of the sci-fi graphics found in many gaming monitors. There are nine sub-menus with all functions right where you’d expect to find them. Press the joystick to bring up the full menu. Pressing one of the four control keys gives access to picture modes, inputs and brightness/contrast.

The G3223Q has 12 total SDR picture modes. Standard is the default and best mode because it is very accurately calibrated at the factory. It’s so good that I was unable to make an improvement in the Custom Color mode like I usually do with Dell screens. But if you want control over gamma, color and RGB gain/bias, Custom Color delivers those options. To change gamuts, choose Creator for either DCI-P3 or sRGB support. Each gamut has its own gamma settings, and you can turn on uniformity compensation, which I did not need for my sample.

The Game menu also offers a few other settings. There are three overdrive levels. Use the slowest one for the best result with no ghosting. A Dark Stabilizer increases black levels for more visible shadow detail. Console mode is specifically for consoles that run at 120 Hz with VRR and HDR. It also has its own set of color and gamma adjustments.

The Display menu has four HDR modes available for that signal type. Desktop provides a good color balance and contrast levels for productivity. DisplayHDR 600 is the best choice for gaming or HDR video. It uses an edge zone dimming feature to increase contrast to a measured 5,270:1. There is no dynamic contrast available for SDR material.

Three of the control keys can be programmed by the user to provide quick access to things like input selection and picture modes. You can turn off the power LED if you wish, but not the blue LED strip light in the back--but at least the rear lights aren't very bright. I saw only a soft glow against the back wall of my office.

The final menu has signal info and can reset all settings back to their factory defaults.

Dell G3223Q Calibration Settings

The G3223Q comes with a calibration data sheet and is very precisely calibrated before shipping. In the Standard mode, I measured reference level values for grayscale tracking, gamma and color gamut accuracy. There is no need to calibrate the Custom Color mode, though if you wish to do so, it offers gain and bias RGB sliders along with hue and saturation controls for all six colors. However, there are no gamma presets. For those, you’ll have to select Creator mode, where you can change gamma and choose either DCI-P3 or sRGB gamut standards. This mode is also fairly accurate.

For HDR signals, there are four additional modes. Desktop is great for productivity apps and DisplayHDR 600 is the right choice for games and video. Below, I’ve listed the brightness settings for commonly used output levels.

Picture Mode Standard Brightness 200 nits 76 Brightness 120 nits 39 Brightness 100 nits 28 Brightness 80 nits 17 Brightness 50 nits 5 (min. 34 nits) Contrast 75

Gaming and Hands-on

I admit a certain bias in favor of 32-inch flat 16:9 monitors given that I use one every day. It is an ideal size for getting work done, especially if you write or edit graphics. The G3223Q is very versatile in this regard. It delivers plenty of color to your favorite apps. Though SDR content is most accurately matched to the sRGB gamut, today’s wide gamut screens have largely erased that guideline. The G3223Q offers a very usable Creator mode, so sRGB is available with just a few clicks of the OSD joystick.

For all my work, I stuck with the Standard picture mode, brightness set to 76%, which equated to 200 nits. Though contrast is just IPS-average, I enjoyed a sharp and punchy image that was rich in detail. Pixel density is sufficient for precise photo editing, and videos render clearly and smoothly.

HDR gaming is the G3223Q’s forte, so I turned first to Doom Eternal. I did not have to make any changes to levels or color in the game’s menu to get a stunning HDR image. It wasn’t quite on the level of a full-array backlight screen, but it was much better than the SDR version of the same scenes. Color was vivid and bright, thanks to accurate saturation tracking, and full of fine detail. There’s nothing quite like studying game environments in 4K on a big monitor.

Video processing presented no issues with perfect FreeSync and G-Sync operation at around 120fps. That was the highest I could go when using a PC equipped with a GeForce RTX 3090 . A Radeon RX 5700 XT delivered around 100fps. Both machines were satisfying to play given my moderate skills. If you are more competent, you will want to consider a faster monitor running at 240 Hz or more.

Tomb Raider made the most of the G3223Q’s large color gamut. Though a few hues looked over-saturated in this SDR game, the overall image was very strong with good black levels and plenty of color detail. It would have been nice to have a dynamic contrast option available in SDR mode, but the image was sharp and colorful.

The G3223Q has no backlight strobe option, but its overdrive is effective when left on its lowest setting, Fast. Super Fast and Extreme caused visible and distracting ghost artifacts in both test patterns and actual content. Ultimately, the only thing that will be smoother and have greater motion resolution than this display is a faster panel. Control lag was perceptibly non-existent, as in, there was none I could detect. This is one of the fastest 4K displays I’ve tested to date.

I’ve accumulated quite a few 32-inch 4K monitors in my test database. To compare the G3223Q, I’ve included MSI’s MPG321UR-QDX , BenQ’s EX3210U , Philips 320M1RV and Asus’ PG32UQ . To represent Mini LED, I’ve also put in the ViewSonic XG321UG . It is quite a bit more expensive than the rest, but it also delivers unparalleled contrast and brightness for HDR content.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

The MSI continues to be the only 4K 144 Hz monitor I’ve tested that has a measurably quicker response time than its competitors. 6ms versus 7ms is a subtly visible difference in rapid movement sequences. Quick camera pans and flying objects are a bit clearer and have greater motion resolution.

The G3223Q shines in the overall lag test. I didn’t need any special settings to achieve 30ms of total control lag, which is the quickest score I’ve recorded for any 144 Hz screen, regardless of resolution. The only way to get less lag and more smoothness is with a higher refresh rate. And, of course, a higher frame rate. QHD 240 Hz screens are the kings of balanced performance right now, but UHD 240 Hz is allegedly just around the corner.

Viewing Angles

The G3223Q has decent viewing angles from a brightness perspective. You can see that there is barely any reduction in light output as the view shifts to 45 degrees off-axis. The color goes slightly green, which is a typical trait for IPS monitors. The top view is blue in tone with a 40% light reduction and washed-out detail. This is also typical IPS performance. The G3223Q can be comfortably shared by two users.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

My G3223Q sample had decent black field uniformity, with the meter detecting a hot spot in the upper-right corner. I could not see this error in actual content, nor could I see any color aberrations or other anomalies in any material, regardless of overall brightness level.

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

The G3223Q has more than enough brightness for any situation or environment. 459 nits from a 32-inch screen is a lot of light, more than most could endure for more than a few minutes indoors. With a minimum brightness of 34 nits, you can choose from a wide range of levels. Setting the brightness slider to 76% delivers an ideal 200 nits.

Black levels are about average for the given backlight level, so the G3223Q renders a native contrast ratio of 1,024.3. A handful of IPS screens can top 1,200:1, but this is a barely visible difference. There is no dynamic contrast option available in SDR mode to increase this figure.

After Calibration to 200 nits

The G3223Q was not calibrated for this test; only the brightness setting was changed. Its contrast ratio remains in third place behind the Philips and ViewSonic screens. The ViewSonic’s Mini LED panel has no significant advantage in this test because its zone dimming feature is turned off.

The G3223Q maintains a solid 1,024.6:1 ANSI contrast ratio which indicates excellent component quality and build control on Dell’s part. Though this monitor has just average contrast, it is manufactured to a high standard.

The G3223Q sports some of the best out-of-box color accuracy I’ve measured. It’s good enough that no calibration is required, and in fact, I could not improve on the initial test results for any image parameter.

Grayscale and Gamma Tracking

Our grayscale and gamma tests use Calman calibration software from Portrait Displays . We describe our grayscale and gamma tests in detail here.

In Standard mode, the G3223Q’s grayscale tracking is reference level. All errors are under 1dE except for 90%, which just cracks the line. This is top-level performance, equal to any professional screen. Gamma tracking is a tad dark but well within the acceptable range. This mode employs the monitor’s full DCI-P3 gamut.

If you want sRGB, you’ll find it in the Creator picture mode. There, you can choose the gamut and gamma but oddly, not the color temperature. That is fixed at D65, and like Standard mode, it has no visible errors. 100% brightness just touches the 3dE line, but I could not see an issue with the naked eye. 1.65dE is a very good score. Gamma is a bit darker when set to 2.2, measuring closer to 2.3. It is possible to alter the gamma, but none of the settings are right on 2.2.

Comparisons

I was unable to get better numbers in the G3223Q’s Custom Color picture mode, so I’m comparing the default (Standard preset) values for grayscale and gamma tracking, which are exemplary. 0.79dE is good enough to win the out-of-box contest and finish third after the other monitors are calibrated. It doesn’t get better than that. This factory calibration is truly on-point.

Color Gamut Accuracy

Our color gamut and volume testing use Portrait Displays’ Calman software. For details on our color gamut testing and volume calculations, click here.

The G3223Q’s color gamut tests showed similarly excellent performance. The default DCI-P3 gamut in Standard mode has no visible errors. Red is a tiny bit over-saturated, but that doesn’t affect actual content in any way. Hue and saturation targets are right where they should be.

Choosing the sRGB option in Creator mode delivers the same excellent result with an average error of just 1.95dE. With every point in or on its target box, there is nothing to fault. Users needing a precise sRGB mode will have their wish fulfilled here.

Comparisons

1.52dE is good enough to put the G3223Q in first place. The sRGB mode’s 1.95dE would slot into fourth place which is impressive. These numbers are completely unaltered by picture adjustments other than setting brightness to 200 nits. That is excellent performance worthy of any professional application.

The G3223Q’s DCI-P3 gamut volume is about average at 92.35%. But some of the newest screens I’ve tested boast volumes over 115%. If accuracy is the deciding factor, the Dell is technically a little more accurate than the top four since none of its primaries are over-saturated. But if maximum color is your goal, there are screens that offer more. The Dell’s sRGB volume of 99.53% is also a very precise result. You can use the G3223Q for color-critical work right out of the box. Not many monitors can make that claim.

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The G3223Q handles HDR10 signals by switching modes automatically and quickly, whether coming from a PC or console. Four HDR modes are available, each with its own particulars.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

After measuring all four HDR modes, I settled on DisplayHDR 600 as the best for gaming and video. It has the best color and luminance accuracy and the largest contrast ratio. The G3223Q uses a zone dimming edge backlight array to increase contrast. I ran a few test patterns and determined there are eight zones in operation. This isn’t enough to make a huge difference, but 5,270.1:1 is a clear improvement over SDR. Though the Dell’s HDR black level is higher than the other screens, it is still quite dark when compared to SDR.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The G3223Q’s HDR white balance, EOTF and gamut accuracy are all exemplary. HDR grayscale tracking shows no visible errors with all values under 3dE. The EOTF is a bit darker than reference until the soft transition to tone-mapping at 65% brightness. This gives the image a bit more punch because the black levels are darker than the target. Some fine shadow detail might be hard to see, but I did not experience this in the content I viewed.

In the gamut test, the G3223Q tracks DCI-P3 very well except for the 100% green and red points which are under-saturated. This would only be visible in very bright images. Rec.2020 tracking shows a similar result where all inner points are on target until the display runs out of color around 90% for red and green and 95% for blue. This is excellent performance. The G3223Q is a very colorful and accurate HDR display.

If you're going to invest in a 32-inch monitor, it should be a versatile display, as we’ve seen with MSI’s MPG321UR-QDX and BenQ’s EX3210U . Though the Dell's $800 to $900 price isn’t exactly low, these large screens are much less expensive than they were just a year or two ago. And their size and shape make them ideal for gaming, videos and any kind of productivity, while making a reasonable footprint on the desktop.

Given the size of the average workspace, 32 can easily be the new 27. You can sit at a comfortable two-to-three-foot viewing distance without squinting at tiny text or being overwhelmed by a jumbo screen. With so many new panels becoming available, it can only have a positive effect on prices.

The Dell G3223Q is a great representative for this emerging category. Though I have tested 32-inch 4K screens with greater contrast and larger color gamuts, only a handful can match the speed I clocked here. With 30ms total input lag, this monitor strikes an excellent balance between response and motion resolution. I could get a smoother moving image from a 240 Hz or faster display, but then I’d give up that high pixel density.

The G3223Q is also the most color-accurate of the bunch. With no adjustment other than setting the backlight to 200 nits, I recorded grayscale, gamma and color gamut results, HDR and SDR, equal to or better than many professional monitors that cost considerably more. At a current price of $825, Dell is selling a Michelin-Star meal for beer and pretzel money--relatively speaking of course.

The G322Q is ideal for PC gaming and just about anything else you need a computer for. And its ability to easily interface with the latest PlayStation and Xbox consoles is a plus. Those looking to add a large 4K monitor to their systems should definitely check it out.

