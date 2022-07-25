ETSU offers enrollment 'opportunity of the decade'

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – An Elizabethton High School teacher has been selected as one of the Tennessee Department of Education’s (TDOE) nine finalists for the 2022-23 Teacher of the Year. According to a release from the department, one teacher from each of the state’s eight Center of Regional Excellence (CORE) areas was chosen, along with […]
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Is the first day of school too early? That's the question being asked by some parents in the Tri-Cities. "I think August 1st generally is about as early as we've gone back, and that's where we are this year." That's when Dr. Andy True, of...
NASHVILLE — Two Northeast Tennessee school systems are among 21 districts that have been awarded Innovative High School Model grants, including Bristol Tennessee City Schools. The other is Carter County Schools. The Bristol system’s new Tennessee High School Viking Academy, an innovative alternative learning program to move off-site later...
When it comes to how many hands-on learning opportunities exist for East Tennessee State University students, Isaiah Bishop has a straightforward view. “If college for you is just purely lectures and classes, I believe that is your decision,” he said. “There are plenty of opportunities that ETSU gives you in terms of going out and getting experience and making connections to further your career before you even step into the workforce.”
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The million-dollar dream ended for a group of former East Tennessee State basketball players Wednesday night. Best Virginia knocked the Bucketneers out of The Basketball Tournament with a 63-62 victory after the ETSU alumni put together a rousing comeback after they looked dead in the water.
KINGSPORT — Kingsport tightened its grip on its lead in the Appalachian League West Division Wednesday with a doubleheader sweep of Johnson City at Hunter Wright Stadium. Kingsport (32-14) dominated the first game to take a 15-2 victory, and held on with a late-game rally to take an 11-4 win over the Doughboys in the nightcap.
The Tennessee High boys got off to an early start to the golf season Monday morning with the Tee Off Classic presented by Happy Valley at Johnson City Country Club. Golfers from other area schools including: David Crockett, Sullivan East, Providence Academy, Unicoi County, Claiborne and host Happy Valley also participated.
Washington County Schools has named new principals for David Crockett High School and Jonesborough Elementary School. Dr. Ashley Davis will be the new principal at David Crockett High School while Matt Combs will be the principal of the new K-8 Jonesborough Elementary School when it opens in August 2023. Davis...
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – After 30 years of offering services in Northeast Tennessee, the Bristol Regional Women’s Center — one of the only clinics to offer abortion services in the region — will close. The Tennessee Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that the state’s so-called “trigger law” banning all abortions would take effect on Aug. […]
JOHNSON CITY — The George L. Carter Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society and East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum will sponsor two scenic train excursions and an afternoon at the Tennessee Aquarium over the Labor Day weekend in Chattanooga and Blue Ridge, Georgia.
The dean of East Tennessee State University’s College of Public Health is the new editor-in-chief of the Journal of Appalachian Health. The first issue edited by Dr. Randy Wykoff is forthcoming. The online journal publishes quarterly and has featured numerous articles by ETSU faculty since its inception in 2019.
Randall Birchfield was a three-year varsity performer (1964-66) for the Cyclones and started for two seasons at right guard. He was one of just two Elizabethton players to make the All-Big Seven Conference team his senior season, and the only one to achieve first-team status. Going on to become a...
JOHNSON CITY — Johnson City boxers Dustin Long and Blayton Watson will headline the card when Strikefest 9 takes place Saturday night at Holiday Inn. Dustin Long (6-3-2) is both the promoter and fighting against undefeated Donelei Benedetto (3-0) in an eight-round fight for the Tennessee state and USBF championships. Watson will put up his 7-0 record against Javier Frazier, a veteran of 30 fights in a six-round, light heavyweight bout.
The story published on July 25 erroneously stated the first day of Washington County Schools as August 2. School will officially start with a half day on August 1 with their first full day being the second.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The state of Tennessee is seeing record low early voting turnout for this election, and Northeast Tennessee as a region is no exception. Election administrators in both Washington and Sullivan Counties say they expect to break records, but not the records they’d like to see. “As of yesterday, we only have […]
MOUNTAIN CITY — Over the last half decade, Johnson County football has routinely been in the hunt for the Region 1-3A title and has regularly made trips to the playoffs. That was not the case last season.
JOHNSON CITY — Ballad Health, prompted by increasing numbers of employees with COVID-19, has shortened the time some employees have to wait to return to work after testing positive. The contingency staffing model will allow employees who test positive and are asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic with improving symptoms to...
JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL)- The long-awaited Jonesborough School Project is becoming a reality more and more each day. Officials broke ground on the two-story, 140,000-square-foot school back in November. The $42.75 million dollar project comes after controversy and many meetings between town, school and county officials over the unique funding mechanism. The town of Jonesborough is […]
Strange roadside attractions are some of the best ways to break up the monotony of a seemingly endless road trip, giving you a chance to stretch your legs after hours spent inside the car while seeing what small cities across the country have to offer. Trips To Discover compiled a...
