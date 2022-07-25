ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WalletHub: Nebraska Has 9th Best Schools In America

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Undated) -- Nebraska has some of the best school systems in America. That's according to WalletHub,...

Nebraska ranks 30th in cost of living for elderly

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nebraska has the 30th-highest cost of living for people over 65, according to a University of Massachusetts-Boston study. The study also found that nearly 50% of all senior citizens nationwide have a hard time paying for basic necessities. The current economic hardships in the country have exacerbated the problem.
LINCOLN, NE
Nebraska Ranks 9th Best In Nation For Schools

With gaps in test scores between low-poverty and high-poverty elementary schools growing by 15% to 20% during the pandemic, WalletHub released its report on 2022’s States with the Best & Worst School Systems. The personal financial website looked at all 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32...
NEBRASKA STATE
Brain-eating amoeba confirmed in southwest Iowa lake

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Natural Resources have confirmed the presence of a brain-eating amoeba in the Lake of Three Fires. The amoeba, Naegleria fowleri, was suspected to be in the water after a Missouri resident got sick and later died from the infection […]
IOWA STATE
Navigator CO2 Ventures relocates headquarters to Omaha

(Omaha) -- One of the three companies proposing carbon dioxide pipelines in Iowa has found a Midwest city to call home. The now formerly Texas-based Navigator CO2 Ventures announced Tuesday the relocation of its headquarters to Omaha, occupying office space at 13333 California Street. The move comes as the carbon capture company continues to develop the over 1,300-mile Heartland Greenway System, which would provide carbon capture utilization and storage services to over 30 industrial processors, including several biofuel producers across Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Elizabeth Burns-Thompson is the vice president of government and public affairs for Navigator. She says the move made sense due to the company's Midwest presence.
OMAHA, NE
Biden approves disaster declarations for Nebraska

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — President Joe Biden has approved a request for a federal disaster declaration for a portion of Nebraska that suffered damage from severe storms and straight-line winds in May. The designation allows state, local and tribal governments and some private nonprofit organizations to access federal funding...
NEBRASKA STATE
Nebraska Ethanol Industry Continues To Expand

The Nebraska ethanol industry produced over 2.25 billion gallons in 2019, resulting in a value of production for ethanol and co-products of greater than $4.04 billion, according to a new University of Nebraska–Lincoln study estimating the industry’s impact in 2018 and 2019. The overall economic impact of the Nebraska ethanol industry is over $4.5 billion.
NEBRASKA STATE
Louisiana Food Truck Named One Of The Best In America

Food trucks are a great way to grab a bite to eat while you're on the go or exploring different parts of the city. Some specialize in sweet treats or wood-fired pizza while others choose to honor the barbecue tradition or highlight locally-grown produce. LoveFood compiled a list of the...
LOUISIANA STATE
Earthquake felt in southern Nebraska

Cases are on the rise in both the South Heartland and the Central District, and when looking at the bigger picture, health department directors are saying that if the trend continues, we’re in for yet another surge in cases this fall. Administrators from across the state are gathered in...
NEBRASKA STATE
President Joe Biden declares disaster in parts of Nebraska from May winds

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden approved disaster assistance for Nebraska from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The assistance was approved for 20 counties, mostly in eastern and central Nebraska, that were hit by severe storms and straight-line winds on May 12. Funding will be provided...
NEBRASKA STATE
This Is The Most Famous Celebrity From Massachusetts

Mark Wahlberg is being credited as the most famous celebrity from the state of Massachusetts. FamilyMinded.com put together a list of the most famous celebrities from every state, which included the Dorchester actor as Massachusetts' top choice. "With his brother’s help (Donnie [Wahlberg] was a member of New Kids on...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ground quakes again in southern Nebraska

SUPERIOR, Neb. (KSNB) - The ground could be felt shaking again along the Nebraska-Kansas border as a second earthquake within a week’s time occurred Tuesday morning. The 3.6 magnitude quake occurred at 7:04 a.m. and was located approximately six miles WSW of Superior in north central Jewell County, Kansas. This is similar to the quake that was felt a little over a week ago as far as north as York, Nebraska.
SUPERIOR, NE
This Black 17-Year-Old Is The Youngest Restaurant Owner In Nebraska

While most 14-year-olds were playing video games and hanging out with friends, a’Ron Burns was plotting out his destiny in his high school parking lot during lunch hour. The 17-year-old, Gen-Z entrepreneur is the owner of Roll-N-Sweetz, a rolled ice cream parlor located in north Omaha that opened in June 2022. Signature flavors like Strawberry Short Stuff, Mint For Me, and Cookie Monster are making the parlor a hit among the locals and, with Burns being the youngest restaurant owner in Nebraska, his story is quickly going viral online.
OMAHA, NE
Second earthquake in less than two weeks rattles south-central Nebraska

For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth was shaking under south-central Nebraska. The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude 3.6 earthquake in Jewell County, Kansas, approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior. The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7...
NEBRASKA STATE
Minnesota will start winnowing pile of pandemic 'hero pay' applications

The window for pandemic frontline workers to seek cash from Minnesota's hero pay program closed Friday, and officials will soon start winnowing the vast list of applicants. The state received nearly 1.1 million applications as of Wednesday. Minnesotans had until Friday afternoon to submit their requests, and a Department of Labor and Industry spokesperson expected application submissions to climb in the final days.
MINNESOTA STATE
Most rural counties in Nebraska

Compiled a list of the most rural counties in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
NEBRASKA STATE

