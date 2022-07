The small town of Mancelona continues to grow with the addition of a Food Truck/ Beer Garden property. 131 Food Truck and Trailer Co. has set up their new business where the old Silverback Bar (Loggers, Club 131) used to be years ago. It is located at 8386 S US 131 in Mancelona, MI just north of Family Fare and will be open for business starting Saturday, July 30th. The all log bar that once stood on the site that was built back in 1946 had unfortunately burned down in 2009. Since the fire, the lot has remained vacant. 13 years later, the property has life brought back to it.

MANCELONA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO