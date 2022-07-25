ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Whitmer Dominates Fundraising in Michigan's Gubernatorial Race

By Allan Lengel
deadlinedetroit.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemocratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is killing it when it comes to fundraising. So far, she's raised about $9.5...

deadlinedetroit.com

Comments / 75

Country Life
3d ago

Too much faith is put into large campaign fund, all it means to me is she’ll a large retirement fund. Vote Red and get this socialist out office.

Reply(2)
28
georgi
3d ago

With her recent budget cuts to various women health organizations and services she showed her alignment to the same attacks by the Democratic party.

Reply(2)
21
Ken DeBault
3d ago

Opening impeachment against Whitmere allowed her to raise unlimited amounts of cash in her defence to be used in her campaign anyway she wants

Reply(2)
24
9&10 News

GOP Gubernatorial Primary Race: Kevin Rinke

There’s only six days until Primary Day, and 9&10 News continued our one-on-one interviews with the top gubernatorial candidates. Next up is Kevin Rinke. The Oakland County-based businessman is the only self-funded candidate left in the field, pledging $10 million of his own money to his campaign. That’s a great investment if you win, but also a major hit if you fall short.
MICHIGAN STATE
bridgemi.com

Democrats slam Tudor Dixon in attack ad, days before Michigan governor primary

REDFORD TOWNSHIP — Democrats are targeting Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon with a new attack ad in the final days before Tuesday’s GOP primary. Put Michigan First, a group backed by the Democratic Governors Association, is spending $2 million on a statewide television ad campaign suggesting a Dixon tax cut proposal could force widespread police officer layoffs.
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Dixon pushes back on Democrats claiming her tax cut defunds police

Redford Township — Republican gubernatorial primary candidate Tudor Dixon met Wednesday with metro Detroit police officers and Michigan police union officials, pushing back against claims by Democrats that her policy proposals will hurt police funding. The round table discussion at the Police Officers Association of Michigan's headquarters in Redford...
REDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
wkar.org

Parking signs for people in Michigan with disabilities updated under bills signed by Whitmer

Parking signs in Michigan for people with disabilities are getting a new update, doing away with language and a logo that advocates say is outdated. The update comes after Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed two bills into law, House Bill 4075 and 4076. The new signs replace the word “handicapped” with “reserved” and change a stationary logo of a person in a wheelchair to a more active wheelchair user.
MICHIGAN STATE
Roll Call Online

PAC boosting Michigan Rep. Meijer in primary has family connection

A recent ad supporting Michigan Rep. Peter Meijer says he is a “conservative fighter standing up for Michigan” who “voted against Biden’s reckless spending, fought to stop the flow of illegal immigrants across our southern border and he’ll defend our Second Amendment rights and protect life.”
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

How to vote in the upcoming Michigan primary election on Aug. 2

Michigan voters have a chance to narrow the field of candidates running for governor, Congress, the state Legislature and county-level races in the upcoming statewide primary election on Aug. 2. Like all primaries, the purpose of the election is to determine which candidate will represent each political party in the...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

LeDuff: Why would anyone want to be governor of Michigan?

I'm driving north on I-94 when an image flashes above the escarpment like a ghost possum. It's a giant electronic billboard projecting the face of former Detroit police Chief James E. Craig. Apparently Craig was serious about his threat to run a write-in-campaign for governor after his initial campaign exploded...
MICHIGAN STATE
michiganradio.org

Meet the Republican candidates for Michigan governor

There are five candidates trying to win the Republican Party's nomination to challenge Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer in the November election. The primary is on August 2. You can find out more about each of the candidates, and where they stand on various issues below.
1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Fastest Growing Towns in 2022

Michigan is already the 10th most populated state in the U.S., and now, certain cities in the Mitten are growing. The latest Census data shows that 10 Michigan cities are growing at a faster rate than any others, so if you’re looking to start a small business or find a job, these places might be a good bet.
MICHIGAN STATE
wkar.org

Governor Whitmer signs anti-gun-crime directive in Kalamazoo

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order Tuesday aimed at reducing gun violence and crime with money from the federal government. Before signing the order, Governor Whitmer held a roundtable discussion at the Kalamazoo Promise offices in downtown Kalamazoo. Participants included members of law enforcement, the medical community, faith leaders, students, hunters, and people who were personally affected by gun violence.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wrif.com

Michigan: This is the Most Obese City in the State

Summer is a great time to go outside and get physically active in Michigan. Let’s face it- in the winter, it’s more difficult in cold climates like Michigan to stay in shape, unless you love sweating indoors. That said, it should not be surprising that Michigan is one of the less physically fit states in America.
MICHIGAN STATE

