Ten years ago, tonight, like many millions here in the UK, sat in front of BBC1 and watched the opening ceremony of the London Olympic games. Following on from the spectacular Beijing opening ceremony, and with the country in the midst of 'austerity' and an economic crisis, there was much talk, and concern as to what the opening ceremony would look like. How would it be broadcast? What would it say about the UK?

