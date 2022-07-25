Royals looks to maintain momentum against reeling Angels

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs are signing defensive end Carlos Dunlap to a one-year deal, giving them an experienced pass rusher opposite Frank Clark and providing first-round pick George Karlaftis with another veteran presence. Dunlap’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, told ESPN.com on Thursday that the contract will be worth up to $8 million. “I don’t know if there’s pen to paper. I know I talked to that particular player yesterday,” Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo said after the second full-squad workout of training camp at Missouri Western State University. “It was a good chat,” Spagnuolo said. “I’m always happy to add big, long guys with experience in the league.”

