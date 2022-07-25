Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Dameon Pierce Ignite Houston Run Game?

The last two seasons have seen the Houston Texans field some of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL.

Their 1,466 yards in 2020 and 1,422 in 2021 ranked 31st and 32nd respectively in the league - and the Texans are all too aware that changes need to be made.

First of all, Pep Hamilton was promoted to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator after one season, replacing Tim Kelly.

With playcalling sorted, the Texans addressed their offensive line, beefing up the interior by re-signing center Justin Britt, signing free agent guard A.J. Cann, and drafting guard Kenyon Green in the first round. These signings will also allow Tytus Howard to return to right tackle from guard to, hopefully, form solid bookends to this new-look line opposite former Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.

Along with this, general manager Nick Caserio reworked Houston's running back corps, bringing in two veteran running backs in Marlon Mack and Dare Ogunbowale, a fullback in Andy Janovich, and drafting running back Dameon Pierce in the fourth round.

With those above joining Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, Paul Quessenberry, and Darius Anderson, the pecking order is anybody's guess prior to training camp - but there are a few favorites to start early on.

Marlon Mack

Formerly a 1,000+ yard running back, Mack has the experience and undoubted ability on his side. However, what he's got going against him is worrisome injury history.

In five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack never played more than 14 games in a single season (which he did twice), and in the last two years, he's made just seven appearances, rushing for 127 yards.

If he's able to make it through training camp unscathed, it would come as no surprise if he started Week 1 to allow rookie Pierce to ease into the fold.

Dameon Pierce

Barring one or two outliers, under current management the Texans were keen not to overload rookies last season - and there's no reason to suspect this will change.

As such, while Pierce may be seen by many as a potential starter down the line, there's a solid chance he will need to wait his turn.

Pierce rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time at Florida, receiving for a further 422 through his 50 appearances in four years. A hard-nosed and powerful rusher, Pierce is hard to bring down and brings endless energy and juice to the running back room - as such, he has all the tools to become a fan favorite.

Andy Janovich

Hamilton has made it clear that the Texans will utilize a full back in his scheme which was not the case last season.

Cullen Gillaspia was the last fullback to play meaningful snaps on a Texans offense in recent years, but even then he was relatively sparsely used. Pro Bowl alternate Janovich's arrival was a clear statement that this will change given his experience in the league with six years and 77 games under his belt.

Described by Browns Digest as "one of the best fullbacks in the league," Janovich should be an asset to Houston's run game, particularly as an extra blocker.