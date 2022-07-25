ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texans Training Camp Preview: Can Dameon Pierce Ignite Houston Run Game?

By Anthony Wood
TexansDaily
TexansDaily
 3 days ago

The last two seasons have seen the Houston Texans field some of the worst rushing offenses in the NFL.

Their 1,466 yards in 2020 and 1,422 in 2021 ranked 31st and 32nd respectively in the league - and the Texans are all too aware that changes need to be made.

First of all, Pep Hamilton was promoted to offensive coordinator from quarterbacks coach/passing game coordinator after one season, replacing Tim Kelly.

With playcalling sorted, the Texans addressed their offensive line, beefing up the interior by re-signing center Justin Britt, signing free agent guard A.J. Cann, and drafting guard Kenyon Green in the first round. These signings will also allow Tytus Howard to return to right tackle from guard to, hopefully, form solid bookends to this new-look line opposite former Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.

Along with this, general manager Nick Caserio reworked Houston's running back corps, bringing in two veteran running backs in Marlon Mack and Dare Ogunbowale, a fullback in Andy Janovich, and drafting running back Dameon Pierce in the fourth round.

With those above joining Rex Burkhead, Royce Freeman, Paul Quessenberry, and Darius Anderson, the pecking order is anybody's guess prior to training camp - but there are a few favorites to start early on.

Marlon Mack

Formerly a 1,000+ yard running back, Mack has the experience and undoubted ability on his side. However, what he's got going against him is worrisome injury history.

In five seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, Mack never played more than 14 games in a single season (which he did twice), and in the last two years, he's made just seven appearances, rushing for 127 yards.

If he's able to make it through training camp unscathed, it would come as no surprise if he started Week 1 to allow rookie Pierce to ease into the fold.

Dameon Pierce

Barring one or two outliers, under current management the Texans were keen not to overload rookies last season - and there's no reason to suspect this will change.

As such, while Pierce may be seen by many as a potential starter down the line, there's a solid chance he will need to wait his turn.

Pierce rushed for 1,806 yards and 23 touchdowns during his time at Florida, receiving for a further 422 through his 50 appearances in four years. A hard-nosed and powerful rusher, Pierce is hard to bring down and brings endless energy and juice to the running back room - as such, he has all the tools to become a fan favorite.

Andy Janovich

Hamilton has made it clear that the Texans will utilize a full back in his scheme which was not the case last season.

Cullen Gillaspia was the last fullback to play meaningful snaps on a Texans offense in recent years, but even then he was relatively sparsely used. Pro Bowl alternate Janovich's arrival was a clear statement that this will change given his experience in the league with six years and 77 games under his belt.

Described by Browns Digest as "one of the best fullbacks in the league," Janovich should be an asset to Houston's run game, particularly as an extra blocker.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92.3 The Fan

Mary Kay Cabot: I expect Deshaun Watson to be playing this season, even if it's only in the second half

Mary Kay Cabot joined Baskin and Phelps and shared her thoughts on Deshaun Watson's status, whether or not he should be playing in the preseason, and how many first team reps Jacoby Brissett should get. She also discussed David Bell's injury and how big of an impact that will make, and what other moves the Browns need to make ahead of the regular season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

3 WR’s The Browns Can Still Sign In Free Agency

The Cleveland Browns are coming into the 2022 NFL season with an interesting group of receivers. They no longer have the duo of Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry to help them this season. However, they have Amari Cooper to help the Browns passing game. But they also have Donovan...
CLEVELAND, OH
TexansDaily

Listen: Who Will Fill John Metchie's Void For Texans?

HOUSTON — Houston Texans rookie wide receiver John Metchie III announced via social media on Sunday his diagnosis of leukemia. In his statement, Metchie mentioned that he has the most curable form of the disease but will likely miss the entire 2022 campaign. The loss of Metchie will leave...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Football
Houston, TX
Sports
247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/26: Blaming Schwartz, Helmet Trolling, and a Crowd of Voices

We’re again at a unique time for Browns fans looking for options for team coverage. Much like blogs about 10-15 years ago, technical progress has enabled the easy creation of Browns and other content by anyone with a computer and a head containing a brain and mouthparts. Podcasts, live video streams, twitter spaces, and more now clog the pipeline, with seemingly thousands of Browns fans and “experts” trying to push each other out of the spotlight, seeking attention for themselves, vying for guests, and so forth.
CLEVELAND, OH
TexansDaily

Texans Place Three On PUP List Ahead Of Training Camp

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans will open training camp on Friday and have placed three players on the PUP list Wednesday afternoon. The Texans announced that defensive lineman Jordan Jenkins, defensive back Tristin McCollum and tight end Teagan Quitoriano would miss the beginning of training camp. Jenkins is returning...
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

Cleveland Browns reveal quarterback plans if Deshaun Watson is suspended

When the Cleveland Browns traded for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson earlier this year, he was expected to become the team’s next starter at quarterback. However, with Watson facing a possible suspension from the NFL, the Browns might need to come up with other plans. Cleveland signed veteran...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Britt
TexansDaily

Mills Last? Analyst Predicts Texans QB's 2022 Season

Quarterback Davis Mills impressed many with his performances for the Houston Texans in 2021, especially at the tail end of the season. But, regardless of how he performs in 2022, could he be on another team next year?. CBS' Chris Trapasso predicted how each of the starting sophomore quarterbacks will...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ignite#American Football#Indi
TexansDaily

TexansDaily

Houston, TX
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TexansDaily is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Houston Texans

Comments / 0

Community Policy