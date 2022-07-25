ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Restoring Earth with native plants

By Bree Steffen
spectrumnews1.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN DIEGO — Whenever life gets to be too stressful, Vince Scheidt finds an escape in nature. “It’s just an opportunity to get down and just unwind, essentially,” Scheidt said. “So for me, connecting with nature with these beautiful native plants is really critical. It’s really a part of my...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 2

Related
KPBS

De Anza Point will be redeveloped into marshland and camping space

Last week, the California Coastal Commission gave a long-awaited approval to dismantle and remove 150 decaying mobile homes at De Anza Point. The decision is part of a larger plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Additional...
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

Life in Escondido: Exploring the growing cluster of wineries

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (KGTV) — On a clear summer day in July, the sun shines down on rows and rows of lush green grape vines. "It's about making it approachable for the customer, so like figuring out when you come in here what is your palate, what do you taste? It's just to enjoy and that should be the focus," said Christian Ecker, cellar master at Orfila Winery.
ESCONDIDO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Montgomery
northcountydailystar.com

SUNSET MARKET CELEBRATING 15 YEARS

Spanning four city blocks and featuring up to 200 merchants, MainStreet Oceanside’s Sunset Market offers infinite ways to savor summer. Our event writer shares her recent experience at San Diego County’s top weekly food and music street fair in celebration of all Sunset Market experiences and the weekly market’s 15th anniversary.
OCEANSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Native Plants#Biodiversity#Marian Bear Memorial Park#California Gnatcatcher#Native West Nursery
coolsandiegosights.com

A look inside Escondido’s Blacksmith & Wheelwright Shop.

Should you find yourself at Escondido’s Grape Day Park on a Saturday afternoon, be sure to walk over to that green corrugated metal building near the old train depot museum. You’ll be able to enjoy a look inside the Bandy Blacksmith & Wheelwright Shop and see instructors, students and Bandy Blacksmith Guild members at work!
ESCONDIDO, CA
KHYL V101.1

These Are California's Best Beach Bars

Sometimes, a refreshing beverage during a long day at the beach is all you need. There are many bars located just off of the sand that provide that, and so much more! Lining the California coast, these bars are rated as some of the best beach bars in the Golden State.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Air Pollution
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Gardening
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Thrillist

14 Essential Seafood Restaurants in San Diego with Oceanfront Views

There are approximately 2,792 different seafood restaurants in San Diego, according to statistics that we just made up. With 70 miles of coastline in San Diego County alone, along with Baja California and the whole Pacific Northwest, San Diegans enjoy a fresh seafood bounty that our landlocked counterparts can only dream of. From sweet, ready-to-slurp oysters to yellowtail, mahi-mahi, and marlin tacos, and an abundance of crustaceans ready to be doused in butter and served with soft rolls or with market fresh veggies, our choices from the briny deep are nearly limitless. Of course, the only thing that makes a great seafood dinner even better is a great view to go with it. We’ve rounded up our favorite oceanfront spots, from Oceanside to Imperial Beach:
SAN DIEGO, CA
coachellavalleyweekly.com

Fizzy Yellow Beer Purchases Stone Brewing for A Song

Stone Brewing Company is being sold to Sapporo Holdings, the Japanese brewery announced last Wednesday. Sapporo announced that it has entered into a “membership interest purchase agreement” to purchase the San Diego craft brewery, following Stone’s distribution business being “carved out and transferred to the newly established subsidiary of Stone Holdings.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

WEDDINGS SAN MARCOS CHULA VISTA WATERFRONT MARINES AFTER-HOURS

(Photo left: newlyweds Peytan and Samantha Teets) July 27, 2022 (Santee) "Love" after-hours wedding ceremonies, or appointments to get married, are now offered for two upcoming Wednesdays from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at four locations at the County of San Diego Recorders in Chula Vista, Santee, San Marcos, and downtown. The next two dates for late appointments are August 10 and September 14.
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

Wholesome San Diego mom finally quits meth

Between 2016 and 2020, San Diego County saw a 92% increase in methamphetamine-related deaths. According to the San Diego Medical Examiner’s Office, many of those deaths occurred in people over the age of 45. My friend Lisa Weber (not her real name) has avoided becoming one of those people, a fact which sometimes baffles me. But then, there are many baffling things about Lisa. Now 55, she began using meth as a teenager; she kept on using, despite multiple attempts to quit, until December of last year. But you wouldn’t know it to look at her. For starters, she looks closer to 40 than 55, and she is girl-next-door pretty: tall, thin, her vibrant smile revealing a full set of bright white teeth. And you wouldn’t know it to look at her life, either. She’s a minivan-driving, stay-at-home mom, the kind who volunteers to chaperone her kids’ field trips. She makes a mean cornbread casserole that is the hit of every potluck she attends, and she attends a lot of potlucks. One weekend a month, she and her husband Ted (not his real name) lead a church clean-up crew.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Viral COVID load in San Diego wastewater sharply increasing

The results of wastewater testing are showing a dramatic increase in the presence of the COVID-19 virus in San Diego County. Then, details on a bill Governor Gavin Newsom signed Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun makers for deaths from firearms banned in California. Next, the U.S. Monkeypox outbreak is swiftly expanding and in these early days of its spread, people can spend days in search of the right diagnosis. And, the project to transform San Diego’s Central Embarcadero went before Port Commissioners and the public last week. And the verdict is--- it needs more work. Then, the latest on a plan to transform northeast Mission Bay to include a campground, open space and most importantly marshland for bird and marine life habitat. Next, the Baja California legislature overwhelmingly voted to ban the pseudoscienctific practice that claims to change people’s sexual orientation but the governor vetoed the ban in favor of regulations. Finally, Comic-Con is over but for some artists who went to portfolio reviews their work may just be beginning.
SAN DIEGO, CA
coronadonewsca.com

On The Road Again ...

North City – Let’s take a short drive up to North City, San Marcos’s new Downtown that’s also its University Village. For decades, a downtown, a “heart of the city” so to speak, was on the wish list of the San Marcos City Council. It came into vision in 2009 when the city approved the plan for Sea Breeze Properties’ 200-acre development that ultimately will include 3,400 residential units, additional housing for 3,000 students, 1,100 square feet of office space, 345,000 square feet of retail and a 250-room hotel.
SAN MARCOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy