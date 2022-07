Dunkin’ has made significant progress at its latest upcoming location in Cloverly. The store, which is expected to open later this summer, is located at 15509 New Hampshire Ave in the spot that was formerly home to BB&T Bank. This new location will include a drive-thru, which has seemed to be the aim for a lot of the new Dunkin’ locations in the area that are taking over former bank locations. While the outside seems to be nearly complete, there is work left to do inside (photos below).

CLOVERLY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO