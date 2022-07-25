ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington Beach, CA

A small plane crashes near the shore-lifeguards quickly rescue the pilot!

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA small airplane that was pulling an advertising banner crashed...

1230thegambler.iheart.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

1 killed, 4 injured in crash on 91 Freeway in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif. - One person was killed and four others were injured in a multi-vehicle crash that ignited a small fire in a Riverside neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said. Authorities said the collision happened just before 1 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 91 Freeway between Van Buren...
RIVERSIDE, CA
airlive.net

A small plane towing a banner has crashed on beach in California

A small plane towing a banner crashed in the ocean Friday during a lifeguard competition that turned into a real-life rescue along Southern California’s popular Huntington Beach. Corinne Baginski was at the beach for her 17-year-old daughter’s races in the junior lifeguarding division around 1:30 p.m. when she heard...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Multi-Vehicle Crash near El Toro Road [Lake Forest, CA]

Five-Vehicle Collision on Interstate 5 Left One Hurt. The collision happened around 11:32 a.m. on Interstate 5. According to police, five vehicles were involved in the incident. At this time, the circumstances leading up to the crash remain unclear. At least one person reported injuries as a result of the...
LAKE FOREST, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
Huntington Beach, CA
Accidents
State
California State
City
Rescue, CA
Huntington Beach, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Huntington Beach, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
mynewsla.com

Fatal Crash Leaves 1 Dead, 2 Injured on Route 79

One person and two others were injured in a three-vehicle crash on state Route 79 in San Jacinto Tuesday. The crash occurred at 9 a.m. on the southbound side of the highway near Gilman Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. According to the CHP, one vehicle overturned, and...
SAN JACINTO, CA
CBS LA

OC deputies arrest hit-and-run suspect by linking him to car parts left at scene

The Orange County Sheriff's Department was able to track down a hit-and-run suspect by examining car parts that were left at the scene."It's always a good day when you get your guy," said Sgt. John Hopkins. Just within the last 24 hours, Sheriff's officials from Orange County's Major Accident Reconstruction Team let the family of a 26-year-old Orange County woman fighting for her life in the ICU know they caught the man accused of striking her with a car.Authorities said that Philip Roebuck hit the woman and left her on the side of the road, but not before he left several...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Advertising#Pilot#Traffic Accident
Key News Network

Driver Ejected, Killed in Crash on I-5 Freeway

Sun Valley, Los Angeles, CA: A driver was found ejected and lifeless after crashing on the I-5 Freeway around 11:49 p.m. Sunday, July 24, in the Sun Valley area of Los Angeles in the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
lagunabeachindy.com

Laguna Beach police captain tapped for chief of Manhattan Beach police

A Laguna Beach police captain has been recruited by Manhattan Beach as its next police chief, the south bay city announced Wednesday. Capt. Rachel Johnson, a U.S. Marine Corps veteran and commander of Laguna Beach’s field services division, will succeed police chief Derrick Abell, who retired in December 2021. Johnson will start her new position on Aug. 8.
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Nationwide Report

Vitaliy Avagimyan hurt after a motorcycle crash in Calabasas involving Actor Jason Momoa (Calabasas, CA)

Vitaliy Avagimyan hurt after a motorcycle crash in Calabasas involving Actor Jason Momoa (Calabasas, CA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified Vitaliy Avagimyan as the victim who was injured after a two-vehicle accident Sunday in Calabasas involving Actor Jason Momoa. As per the initial information, the motorcycle crash took place at about 11 a.m. on Old Topanga Road [...]
CALABASAS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
L.A. Weekly

One Injured in Collision near Lake Forest Drive [Lake Forest, CA]

The incident happened on July 12th, at around 12:34 p.m on Interstate 5 near Lake Forest Drive. According to California Highway Patrol, a minivan was stalled in a carpool lane when it was rear-ended by another car. The impact of the collision injured at least one person. At this time, the extent of the victim’s injuries is unknown.
LAKE FOREST, CA
SFGate

Man falls to death at popular California waterfall

A man died and a woman was injured when they fell down a waterfall in Southern California's San Bernardino Mountains on Sunday, the sheriff's department said. Rescue crews responded at around 3:20 p.m. to find the unnamed female, 43, performing CPR on the male, also 43, at the base of Big Falls. Officials said the pair fell from the middle falls to the lower falls at the popular destination along a hiking trail about 80 miles east of Los Angeles. The Riverside woman was airlifted to Loma Linda University Medical Center in a San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and the man, from Hemet, was pronounced dead at the scene.
LOS ANGELES, CA
KFI AM 640

Man Suspected of DUI Arrested in Mission Viejo After Chase from Lynwood

MISSION VIEJO (CNS) - A man suspected of DUI was taken into custody in Mission Viejo Tuesday evening after leading authorities on a pursuit that began in Lynwood. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies began pursuing the man driving a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu just after 6:15 p.m. in Lynwood, but quickly backed away from the chase as the man drove recklessly on surface streets.
MISSION VIEJO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy