LOCKWOOD — The major storm on July 24 caused terrible damage in places around Billings, and it wasn't all from hail as flooding hit some residents hard. A flooded home is a nightmare for most people, but for Brandy Montgomery of Lockwood, it's a reality that she's endured more than once in less than a month. Her home flooded during the historic flooding the state saw in June and then again from this week's storm.

LOCKWOOD, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO