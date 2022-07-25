Police: More antisemitic flyers found in Oceanside

Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder and Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman today denounced antisemitic flyers that have been found tossed on lawns and placed on windshields of cars in several communities.

The communities include Rockville Centre and Oceanside over the past few days.

News 12 spoke to Laura Sinberg in Oceanside who says her neighborhood was littered with the hate flyers.

Police say they are stepping up increased patrols around synagogues.

News 12 has learned police have eyewitness accounts that a white Prius was spotted distributing the flyers in Oceanside.

The police are asking for the public’s help and asking if anyone has information to call 1-800-244- tips. All calls are kept confidential.