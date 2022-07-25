ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The Google Pixel 6a is available to pre-order now – here’s where to find the best deals

By Steve Hogarty
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p4tQ2_0grq9nJz00

The Pixel 6a launches later this week on 28 July. Pre-orders for the more affordable version of Google ’s flagship handsets are already open, with some early offers to be found on SIM-free and contract plans.

Powered by the same Tensor processor used in the more expensive devices, Google’s budget-conscious mid-range phone promises premium Pixel performance in a smaller handset costing less than £400.

Our reviewer was suitably impressed by Google’s attempts to squeeze its very best features into a phone that costs half as much as the top-end Pixel 6 pro. In our Google Pixel 6a review , they said “at just £399, the Pixel 6a dials back some of the most premium hardware features of the more expensive models, while cramming in all of the clever Google software features that make Pixel phones worth shouting about.”

Until 1 August, anyone who pre-orders the Google Pixel 6a will also get a pair of Google Pixel buds a-series worth £99. In our Pixel buds a-series review , we describe the wireless earbuds as “AirPods for the Android crowd”. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Google’s hardware ecosystem, the earbuds are the perfect accompaniment to the Pixel 6a.

Whether you’re looking for a SIM-only deal, a contract with loads of bundled extras, or an unlimited data plan, we’ve pulled together the best Pixel 6a pre-order deals ahead of the phone’s launch on 28 July.

Read more:

The best Pixel 6a pre-order deals are:

  • Google Pixel 6a SIM-free with free Google Pixel buds a-series: £399, Google.com
  • Google Pixel 6a with unlimited data and free Google Pixel buds a-series: £27.99 per month, Idmobile.co.uk
  • Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds a-series, plus extras: £61 per month, EE.co.uk
  • Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds: £15 per month, £175 upfront, Mobiles.co.uk

Google Pixel 6a SIM-free with free Google Pixel buds a-series: £399, Google.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e3GnR_0grq9nJz00

Total cost over two years: £399

Here’s your basic SIM-free deal on the Google Pixel 6a. Order it straight from Google and you can take advantage of zero per cent financing to pay for the phone in 24 instalments of £16.63 per month. You also get a free pair of the Google Pixel earbuds – which are included in every deal we mention below too. Google also offers up to £200 cashback when you trade in an eligible device.

Pre-order now

Google Pixel 6a with unlimited data and free Google Pixel buds a-series: £27.99 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UawBs_0grq9nJz00

Total cost over two years: £671.76

Our top pick of the Google Pixel 6a pre-order deals includes the free pair of Google Pixel earbuds found everywhere else, and bags you unlimited data at an eye-catching £27.99 per month with nothing to pay upfront. Id Mobile plans include roaming at no extra charge, so you can continue using your phone while on your summer holidays without facing a surprise bill. Set aside the cost of the £399 handset and this 24-month plan works out to just £11.30 per month.

Pre-order now

Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds a-series, plus extras: £61 per month, EE.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VShMx_0grq9nJz00

Total cost over two years: £1,464

Like every pre-order deal in our list, this Pixel 6a plan from EE comes with a free pair of Google Pixel earbuds. There are a raft of EE plans to pick from, but we’re highlighting the £61 per month deal, which comes with three smart benefits. These are additional subscriptions you can add to your plan for free, and include a basic Netflix membership worth £6.99 per month, BT Sport Ultimate worth £10 per month, and Apple Music worth £9.99 per month.

Pre-order now

Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds: £15 per month, £175 upfront, Mobiles.co.uk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39LwVs_0grq9nJz00

Total cost over two years: £577

The cheapest monthly deal on the Google Pixel 6a can be found at Vodafone, where the handset can be bought on contract for an upfront cost of £175, followed by just £15 per month. For that, you only get a modest 32GB of mobile 5G data, which makes this plan well-suited to those who don’t expect to consume too much data when out and about.

Pre-order now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on smartphones and other tech buys, try the links below:

Looking for more smartphone options? Check out our Apple iPhone 13 pro and iPhone pro max review

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Google launches a major change to Gmail

Google has redesigned its entire Gmail website.The company is now rolling out a new experience that links up Meet, Chat, and Spaces - its messaging, video, and group conversation features - into the main Gmail client.It also launches Google’s ‘Material You’ design feature that makes the compose button a squared rectangle and adding a new shade to the compose button, side panel and emails that have been read.Material You is coming for every user, while the new integrated view — which has the side panel with Mail, Chat, Spaces, and Meet icons — is rolling out to everyone who enabled...
INTERNET
The Independent

Netflix adds controversial ‘reader’ button to app

Netflix has added a controversial new “subscribe” button to its app on iPhones and iPads.Allowing people to subscribe to Netflix on Apple devices has proven controversial for years. Apple says that all such purchases must go through its payment systems, from which it takes a 30 per cent cut, and so Netflix has chosen not to allow people to subscribe through its app at all.Instead, users must already subscribe to Netflix and download the app. There is no way to get a subscription – or even find out how to get one – from within the Netflix app itself.Now, however, it is...
CELL PHONES
The Independent

How to cancel Apple TV+ and the best alternatives explained

There are more streaming services to choose from than ever before. Netflix was the dominant player, but now it is fighting for your attention against Disney+, Amazon Prime, Now and more. With consumers in the grip of the cost of living crisis looking to lower their monthly bills, it might be the right time to take stock of which streaming services you actually need.Apple TV+ is one of the cheapest TV subscriptions currently available, but being one of the newest services means it also has one of the smallest content catalogues. And while its library has grown steadily since it...
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pixel Buds#Pre Order#Smart Phone#Ios#The Google Pixel#Tensor#Android#Sim#Best L
The Independent

Now: How much does the TV streaming service cost and what are the best packages?

Now TV, rebranded to solely Now, is the streaming service offered by the mega-media brand that is Sky. And is designed to give viewers a cheaper, more tailored media experience without the need of subscribing to any contract.Working through an app on internet-connected devices such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Playstation, Xbox and iPhones and Androids, it has four tailored membership packages – Now Sports, Now Cinema, Now Hayu and Now Entertainment for Sky channels and documentaries – so you only pay only for the type of shows you want to see.And, unlike Sky subscriptions, Now is cheaper, has...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Now TV membership: How to sign up, free trials and what to watch

Streaming service Now, formerly known as Now TV, is among one of the most popular options in the UK and beyond. Owned by the media giant that is Sky, which has a whopping 23 million customers across all of its products, the streaming service has racked up a number of loyal viewers since launching in 2012.But, unlike its parent brand, Now is cheaper, has no contract (meaning you can cancel anytime) and can be much more tailored towards your own watching needs. It also includes some of the exclusive Sky channels that Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ and other streaming services...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

765K+
Followers
246K+
Post
362M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy