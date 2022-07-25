The Google Pixel 6a is available to pre-order now – here’s where to find the best deals

The Pixel 6a launches later this week on 28 July. Pre-orders for the more affordable version of Google ’s flagship handsets are already open, with some early offers to be found on SIM-free and contract plans.

Powered by the same Tensor processor used in the more expensive devices, Google’s budget-conscious mid-range phone promises premium Pixel performance in a smaller handset costing less than £400.

Our reviewer was suitably impressed by Google’s attempts to squeeze its very best features into a phone that costs half as much as the top-end Pixel 6 pro. In our Google Pixel 6a review , they said “at just £399, the Pixel 6a dials back some of the most premium hardware features of the more expensive models, while cramming in all of the clever Google software features that make Pixel phones worth shouting about.”

Until 1 August, anyone who pre-orders the Google Pixel 6a will also get a pair of Google Pixel buds a-series worth £99. In our Pixel buds a-series review , we describe the wireless earbuds as “AirPods for the Android crowd”. Designed to integrate seamlessly with Google’s hardware ecosystem, the earbuds are the perfect accompaniment to the Pixel 6a.

Whether you’re looking for a SIM-only deal, a contract with loads of bundled extras, or an unlimited data plan, we’ve pulled together the best Pixel 6a pre-order deals ahead of the phone’s launch on 28 July.

The best Pixel 6a pre-order deals are:

Google Pixel 6a SIM-free with free Google Pixel buds a-series: £399, Google.com

£399, Google.com Google Pixel 6a with unlimited data and free Google Pixel buds a-series: £27.99 per month, Idmobile.co.uk

£27.99 per month, Idmobile.co.uk Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds a-series, plus extras: £61 per month, EE.co.uk

£61 per month, EE.co.uk Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds: £15 per month, £175 upfront, Mobiles.co.uk

Total cost over two years: £399

Here’s your basic SIM-free deal on the Google Pixel 6a. Order it straight from Google and you can take advantage of zero per cent financing to pay for the phone in 24 instalments of £16.63 per month. You also get a free pair of the Google Pixel earbuds – which are included in every deal we mention below too. Google also offers up to £200 cashback when you trade in an eligible device.

Total cost over two years: £671.76

Our top pick of the Google Pixel 6a pre-order deals includes the free pair of Google Pixel earbuds found everywhere else, and bags you unlimited data at an eye-catching £27.99 per month with nothing to pay upfront. Id Mobile plans include roaming at no extra charge, so you can continue using your phone while on your summer holidays without facing a surprise bill. Set aside the cost of the £399 handset and this 24-month plan works out to just £11.30 per month.

Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds a-series, plus extras: £61 per month, EE.co.uk

Total cost over two years: £1,464

Like every pre-order deal in our list, this Pixel 6a plan from EE comes with a free pair of Google Pixel earbuds. There are a raft of EE plans to pick from, but we’re highlighting the £61 per month deal, which comes with three smart benefits. These are additional subscriptions you can add to your plan for free, and include a basic Netflix membership worth £6.99 per month, BT Sport Ultimate worth £10 per month, and Apple Music worth £9.99 per month.

Google Pixel 6a with free Google Pixel buds: £15 per month, £175 upfront, Mobiles.co.uk

Total cost over two years: £577

The cheapest monthly deal on the Google Pixel 6a can be found at Vodafone, where the handset can be bought on contract for an upfront cost of £175, followed by just £15 per month. For that, you only get a modest 32GB of mobile 5G data, which makes this plan well-suited to those who don’t expect to consume too much data when out and about.

