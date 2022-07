Almost everyone is thinking about the future of work and the new tools businesses will use. But less thought is given to the tools and strategies they'll stop using. Adam Grant hopes the concept of "best practices" will be on the list. The term used to describe a preferred method of performing a given task or procedure can be limiting, says the organizational psychologist, who was speaking at an American Express Business Class Live conference earlier this month.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO