Thursday is set to determine whether or not Josef Newgarden can compete in this Saturday afternoon’s IndyCar race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. Team Penske’s Josef Newgarden went from being a few dozen laps away from sweeping the IndyCar weekend at Iowa Speedway, taking the championship lead, and becoming the first driver to win five races in a single season in more than a half-decade, to being questionable to compete in this coming Saturday afternoon’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

NEWTON, IA ・ 1 HOUR AGO